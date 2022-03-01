NAMI Applauds President Biden's Focus on Mental Health in the State of the Union Address

ARLINGTON, Va., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- President Biden tonight will deliver his first State of the Union Address, and based on an announcement today from the White House, addressing our country's mental health crisis is one of the top priorities expected to be included his speech. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) today released the following statement from its CEO, Daniel H. Gillison Jr.:

"NAMI applauds President Biden for his unprecedented focus on mental health in the State of the Union address, providing the national attention that our ongoing mental health crisis deserves. From expanding our mental health workforce and reimagining our response to mental health crises to increasing access to care and supporting the mental health of our youth and young adults, the President is proposing bold investments in our mental health infrastructure. These investments and policy solutions could not come at a more critical time. As our mental health crisis continues to intensify at an alarming rate, we must put bipartisan, common-sense solutions into practice. We thank the President for his leadership in advancing this effort and we call upon Congress to pass legislation meeting the nation's mental health needs."

The White House identified several key areas that the President is prioritizing in his strategy to address our national mental health crisis, which align with NAMI's policy priorities. These include:

Expanding the capacity of our systems to meet the needs of Americans' mental health:

Ensuring that every American can access mental health and substance use care:

Supporting Americans by creating healthy environments through:

"Our nation is at a transformative moment, with many opportunities ahead to rethink how we provide mental health services and supports," Gillison said. "NAMI looks forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress to leverage these opportunities and help all people affected by mental health conditions. By taking these steps today, we can achieve a healthier and more equitable tomorrow."

