SANWA Technologies, Inc. established: By combining its two overseas subsidiaries, SANWA Denki Kogyo expands and strengthens its support to its global customer base.

TOKYO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANWA Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd. ("SANWA" or the "Company"), a leader in technology and expertise in optical fiber connectivity products, announced today that it has merged the operations of it's subsidiaries, SANWA Electronics USA Corp. and Fiberon Technologies Inc. (acquired in 2021), and begin operating under the new name of SANWA Technologies, Inc. as the company's Global Sales organization with Mark Johnson as the elected President of the new formation.

"Since our acquisition of FIBERON in March, 2021, we have significantly accelerated our growth, with the two independent subsidiaries continuing to deliver quality products, excellent service and speed as a trusted supply partner to its customers," said Yasuo Ishii, President and CEO of SANWA. "By combining the two operations as SANWA turns 75-years old this year, we are able to provide our customers and partners with a stronger, seamless sales and customer support organization through SANWA's unparalleled engineering, manufacturing, and quality management for the worldwide optical communications industry."

Mark W. Johnson, President of SANWA Technologies, Inc. added "Leveraging both companies' extensive combined knowledge, expertise and long track records in optical connectivity and assembly solutions allows SANWA to take full advantage of our geographical coverage and extensive resources – for the benefit of our customers worldwide.

"We are very excited to bring these two very successful teams together to build an even stronger organization with such vast potential in the fast expanding Fiber Optic market."

About SANWA

Established in 1947, Sanwa Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., is a renowned leading manufacturer of communication equipment, servicing the global optical communications market. With over 75 years of innovation and engineering excellence, Sanwa continues its rich history of developing and manufacturing quality connectivity solutions and components to enhance the performance in optical networks of today and into the future.

SANWA is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and has two manufacturing locations in Japan and Thailand, as well as the new combined global sales operation of SANWA Technologies, Inc. with multiple offices in the USA, Europe and APAC. To learn more, please visit SANWA's website www.snwd.co.jp (HQ) or the new SANWA Technologies website at www.Sanwa-Tech.com.

