Following the introduction of the online retailer's Best Time to Shop Report to help savvy moms score the best deals for 2022, Zulily shares new data that unveils optimal times to shop all things kids

The Best Time to Shop (For Kids): New Data from Zulily Reveals the Best Times of the Year for Moms to Save Big on Unique Finds for Kids

The Best Time to Shop (For Kids): New Data from Zulily Reveals the Best Times of the Year for Moms to Save Big on Unique Finds for Kids Following the introduction of the online retailer's Best Time to Shop Report to help savvy moms score the best deals for 2022, Zulily shares new data that unveils optimal times to shop all things kids

SEATTLE, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to shopping, moms value saving time and money. And as the heads of households and primary decision makers, responsible for 72% of all purchase decisions, moms are buying a lot, especially for their kids. In fact, families spend up to $1,280 annually on kids clothing alone -- approximately 6% of the total costs to raise a child1. To help busy moms maximize their time and savings when shopping for their kids, online retailer Zulily released today a special edition report that reveals the best times of the year for moms to shop for kids' essentials and must-have items. The report complements Zulily's Best Time to Shop Report, which launched earlier this year and serves as the ultimate year-round shopping roadmap for savvy moms.

(PRNewsfoto/Zulily) (PRNewswire)

For those 71% of moms who define themselves as planners2 and say they shop as early as possible to maintain quality of life, Zulily's new Best Time to Shop for Kids Trend Report makes it easier for moms to plan ahead and save even more money while shopping for her kids, through curated kids' products and timely shopping recommendations based on Zulily sales data3 along with more than 368 million Google key word searches.

"When you become a mom, you become more planful by nature. You budget differently, maximize savings, and constantly look for ways to save time and money in order to create meaningful life experiences," said Carmela Jaime Matthews, director of site merchandising and programming at Zulily. "With children, items are transitional as kids grow quickly, which means moms continue to seek style and quality, but they're shopping for their kids more frequently to keep up with every stage."

To learn more about what's driving the purchases for their little ones, Zulily went straight to the source – 1,600 millennial moms with children under the age of 124. The best times to shop for kids, as revealed by Zulily's survey and sales data, include:

Don't break a sweat, or the bank, over wearing sweats: Sales of kids' athletic apparel heat up in January. Athleisure reigns supreme for the entire family as kids take a Swiss-army-knife approach to wardrobe planning – one outfit for all occasions. Data shows kids enjoy dressing in athleisure most days, according to most moms (29%). These pieces are not only comfortable, but also functional and convenient, as 37% of moms of grade schoolers say athleisure wear is also used for kids' physical activities. While sporty apparel typically goes on sale at the end of any season, moms are purchasing do-it-all kids trainers, track suits, and sneakers for their kids earlier in the year – January and February – to avoid the stampede of spring sports.

Warm up to family trips and great savings: Score deals on kids' suitcases and bags in March. Following two years of family staycations, moms are telling kids to pack their own bag as 45% of those surveyed believe owning a suitcase is an important milestone for their kids – call it responsibility or independence, or a fun lesson on spatial reasoning skills. Given most families (68%) 4 plan to vacation during the summer, try shopping for kids' vacation essentials in March to beat the rush.

Turn playtime into real savings: Sales of kids' toys begin in July . Playtime is more than exerting energy; it's about reinforcing learning and imaginative play. In a world full of batteries and plenty of bells and whistles, 49% of moms say it's important that their kids have access to simpler playthings, while 40% say they want their kids to spend less time on electronics and more time using their creativity. Moms should stock up on toys for all age groups, including STEM-inspired and learning-based toys, in July and August timeframe.

Make every day and every deal count: Shop kids' dresses, suits, button-ups and more in August. Data shows moms are finding ways to celebrate the everyday and break out dressier wardrobe for their kids as 39% of those surveyed say they look for any opportunity to dress up their children, beyond more traditional dress-up occasions like church services, weddings or birthdays. Moms should start shopping early, in August, for all upcoming special occasions for kids before the busy fall holiday season.

Stork up on must-have baby gear and nursery essentials in November. The stork may deliver more babies in September, the most popular birth month5, but moms are stocking up on newborn essentials year-round with sales surging in December. When it comes to what they're buying, Zulily survey data shows less is more and it's all about the simple essentials when preparing for a newborn. Most moms (40%) are choosing a more minimal approach, opting to spend their money on the essentials, like diapers and swaddling blankets, and 31% feel the $500 - $1000 range is the 'sweet spot' for spending in preparation for their bundle of joy.

For more information and tips to help moms find the best deals on kids merchandise throughout the year, visit Zulily's The Find — and stay tuned for The Best Time to Shop Report for Home, Fall/Christmas in July and Back to School special editions launching soon.

About Zulily®

Online retailer Zulily helps moms around the world discover incredible deals and fresh style for themselves, their families and their homes. Zulily launches thousands of products at amazing values each day, curating personalized shopping experiences that include apparel and footwear for the whole family, toys, home décor, and so much more. Zulily's app uses compelling video and imagery to bring more than 15,000 big name brands and boutique finds to life on mobile.

Zulily is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and China. With expertise in technology, merchandising, creative production, logistics, marketing, customer service, and more, Zulily team members work together to deliver a fun and engaging shopping experience that sparks discovery, connection and entertainment. Zulily has passed millions in savings onto its customers since its first sale in 2010. For more information visit www.zulily.com .

Zulily, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily and the Cornerstone brands (collectively, "Qurate Retail GroupSM"), as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group is dedicated to providing a more human way to shop and is the largest player in video commerce (vCommerce), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming, and social platforms. For more information, visit www.qurateretailgroup.com , or follow @QurateRetailGrp on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .



1Source: https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2017/01/13/cost-raising-child

2Zulily's Brain of the Planner Study

3Zulily sales data from December 2020 – November 2021

4 A February 2022 survey fielded by OnePoll of 1,600 U.S. based millennial moms with children ages 0-12 (all other survey data within this report is from this same survey, unless otherwise noted)

5Source: https://www.rd.com/article/september-popular-birth-month/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zulily