Final Remaining Tract in Foster Road - Connection Industrial Park, San Antonio, TX Acquired by Houston's Welcome Group

SAN ANTONIO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcome Group has acquired the final remaining property from the Developer of San Antonio's Foster Road - Connection Industrial Park, a 7.6-acre tract near Cal Turner Road and Foster Road, where the Houston-based real estate developer will add an office/warehouse project for a future tenant.

Located between Dollar General and Amazon distribution centers, the property is suitable for an office/warehouse building spanning up to 135,000 square feet, according to the Houston firm. The business park also includes a newly completed H-E-B Super Regional Warehouse.

The 350-acre master-planned industrial park boasts an ideal distribution location with ingress/egress to the park and ease of access to and from I-10, Loop 410 and I-35.

"We've had our eye on the business park for quite some time," notes Welcome Wilson Jr., president and CEO of Welcome Group. "We're delighted to secure the final remaining tract in this highly sought-after property."

There are several nearby roadway improvement projects planned or underway including the widening of Kiefer Road, improvements at the I-10/Foster Road exit and the Foster Road four-lane expansion. A new interior park road, Cascade Drive, is scheduled for completion in 2022.

This marks Welcome Group's fourth San Antonio property. The firm recently acquired an 80,431 square-foot office/lab space at 6203 Farinon Drive, currently leased by KCI USA, Inc., and a 43,860 square-foot office/lab facility at 6603 First Park Ten Boulevard.

Welcome Group was represented in this acquisition by Roger Hill of JLL and Ryan Wasaff of Welcome Realty Advisors.

The seller was represented by Michael Kent of Stream Realty.

Welcome Group owns a diverse portfolio of more than 130 industrial properties spanning more than 6 ½ million square feet. Tenants range from Fortune 500 companies to emerging entrepreneurial ventures in manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, warehouse and distribution, and other operations.

Welcome Group is a leader in the development and ownership of single-tenant industrial facilities for some of the world's most respected names in business and currently owns over 6 ½ million square-feet in Texas and the southeast U.S. The company also offers build-to-suit and design-build services for interested firms and is actively seeking direct purchase and sale-leaseback opportunities throughout Texas and the southeast United States. For more information visit welcomegroup.com.

