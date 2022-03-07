STRATOS WEALTH NAMES MANAGING PARTNER MICHAEL O'BRIEN DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL SALES

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratos Wealth Holdings ("Stratos"), a family of wealth management firms on a mission to support the development of growth-minded financial advisors across the country, today announced the promotion of Michael O'Brien to Director of National Sales. In this role, O'Brien will lead the creation and implementation of business development strategies across the Stratos enterprise, and continue to drive the growth of the firm in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the country.

Jeff Concepcion, Founder and CEO of Stratos, said, "Mike has provided tremendous leadership since joining Stratos, and we are incredibly excited to have him in this new and expanded role. His dedication to helping financial advisors build, grow and acquire financial services practices is positioning Stratos as the ideal partner for independent-minded advisors and makes him the perfect fit to help drive our continued expansion throughout the country."

Beginning his career in the industry as a Financial Services Representative, O'Brien previously held distribution leadership positions across various platforms with a focus on the design of strategic growth initiatives. He joined Stratos as Managing Director in 2016.

"I am passionate about educating advisors on what true independence can look like for them, their families and their clients. There will always be a place for the human delivery of financial advice and for entrepreneurial advisors who want to run their own business, our focus is to equip them with the support, tools and resources to launch and execute on their vision and goals" said O'Brien.

About Stratos Wealth Holdings

Stratos Wealth Holdings is a family of companies focused on supporting the growth and success of financial advisors across business models and affiliation structures. Stratos companies include Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum. Stratos includes a national network of over 350 experienced financial advisors and financial planning practitioners working across 26 states throughout the country.

Stratos Wealth Partners, Ltd., an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, manages over $10.33 billion in advisory assets, and advises through LPL Financial, over $8.28 billion in brokerage and third party managed assets for a total of $18.61 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Contact:

Kevin Elvington

440-505-5608

kelvington@stratoswp.com

