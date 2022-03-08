Nonprofit "Hoosiers For Good" Launches to Support Indiana Charities

INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A nonprofit has launched to raise awareness for Indiana charitable causes by pairing them with community-minded Indiana University (IU) student athletes seeking to use their platform and influence to drive positive social change.

Hoosiers For Good Inc (HFG) will raise funds to support Indiana charities by engaging IU student athletes wishing to use their names, image, and likenesses (NIL) to amplify the philanthropic work that helps Indiana communities thrive. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA implemented an interim policy that permits post-enrollment IU student athletes in all sports the opportunity to benefit from their NIL.

Several charities have already committed to partnering with HFG, including the Riley Children's Foundation, Turnstone, Habitat for Humanity of Monroe County, Stop the Violence Indianapolis and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bloomington.

"Hoosiers For Good has a tremendous opportunity to make a life-long impact on Indiana children," said Liz Elkas, president of Riley Children's Foundation. "Beyond generating awareness of our organization, every interaction between an IU student athlete and a Riley kid has the potential to lift spirits, inspire hope, and be a source of encouragement."

Indiana University alumnus and Bloomington-based Cook Group and Cook Medical President Pete Yonkman will serve as chair and president of Hoosiers For Good.

"Throughout my career I have had the good fortune to work closely with charitable partners and I have seen the remarkable results they are delivering for people who are facing massive challenges in their lives. Too often they are achieving these results without the spotlight they deserve and sometimes on a budget that amounts to a wish and a prayer.

"Athletes, particularly Indiana University student athletes, have an outsized voice in our communities and the spotlight shines bright on them. With the new ability for college athletes to utilize their NIL, we see a real opportunity. If we can harness their spotlight and begin to use it to expose the good work of our charitable partners, we have a shot at driving real improvement and value for people who need it the most," Yonkman continued.

Tyler Harris will serve as executive director of HFG. Most recently, Harris served as IU's associate athletic director leading the Office of Compliance Services, further demonstrating HFG's commitment to playing by the rules. In his previous role, Harris was involved in NIL matters at IU. He will ensure that Hoosiers for Good achieves its mission and that it clearly and transparently follows all applicable laws and regulations related to NIL, including those set forth by the NCAA and IU.

Members of Hoosiers for Good Board of Directors include:

Pete Yonkman , Cook Medical, Chair and President of HFG

Calbert Cheaney , Indiana Pacers, Vice Chair and Vice President of HFG

Wesley Jones , City of Indianapolis , Treasurer of HFG

Allison Jorden , Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Secretary of HFG

Jane Dehaven , Summit City Chevrolet, board member of HFG

Matt Ferguson , CareerBuilder, board member of HFG

Fred Glass, partner at Taft and former Indiana University vice president and the director of intercollegiate athletics, will serve as the organization's legal counsel.

"Hoosiers For Good uses this new tool of NIL the right way, the Indiana way, with integrity, transparency, diversity, innovation, and substantially impacting the greater good," said Glass. "We are particularly proud of our Incubator Program, the first of its kind in the country, which will encourage every student athlete who is passionate about a charitable cause to submit a proposal for funding. I predict HFG and its Incubator Program, a laboratory for philanthropic entrepreneurialism, will become national models."

About Hoosiers For Good

The mission of Hoosiers For Good is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout Indiana—by partnering local charities with community-minded IU student athletes who choose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps our community thrive. For more information, visit www.HoosiersForGood.org.

