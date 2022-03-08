SKYGEN appoints Steve Berryman as new CEO

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKYGEN, the leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) and third-party administration (TPA) solutions for dental and vision benefits management, announced today the appointment of Steve Berryman to CEO, SKYGEN USA, LLC. Craig Kasten is relinquishing his role as CEO and will continue as the managing member of the company.

In his new role, Berryman is responsible for creating SKYGEN's strategy as well as driving execution to deliver growth, profitability and client satisfaction. This appointment is part of the company's succession planning process. Berryman most recently served as president of SKYGEN.

As managing member, Kasten will continue to provide guidance on company strategy and to drive innovation to transform the dental and vision administration industry.

"Under Steve's leadership as president, we have experienced consistent sustainable revenue growth, increasing levels of profitability and enhanced customer focus," said Kasten. "Steve is a champion of our company values, our people, and leveraging SKYGEN's technology and benefit management expertise to help our clients be successful."

Berryman joined SKYGEN as chief legal officer in 2016, and was appointed president in 2020. Berryman earned his juris doctorate from Northwestern University School of Law and has a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, where he majored in philosophy, political science and English literature. He also holds a certificate in executive management from the Mendoza School of Business at Notre Dame University. Prior to joining SKYGEN, Berryman spent 20 years with Quarles & Brady LLP - an AmLaw 200 law firm - including 12 years as an equity partner.

"I look forward to taking on this new opportunity, and I am energized about SKYGEN's future. We continue to deliver value to our clients through innovation with new products and services that transform dental and vision administration," said Berryman. "Craig and the team have built a great company, and I look forward to continuing to deliver on his vision of transforming our industry. Among our clients, our people and SKYGEN's solutions-based technology, we have great opportunities ahead of us."

A headshot of Steve Berryman is available for download here.

About SKYGEN

SKYGEN is dedicated to transforming the delivery of specialty benefits through innovative, technology-enabled solutions that drive down the cost of care while promoting better outcomes for all. By developing and employing world-class software solutions, the organization provides unprecedented levels of automation and cost savings, creating the most efficient health plans in the country. The SKYGEN client roster serves over 40 million member lives and includes the nation's largest healthcare insurers, with clients operating in all 50 states plus the District of Colombia and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.skygenusa.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan McDowell

Branigan Inc., on behalf of SKYGEN

mmcdowell@braniganinc.com

View original content:

SOURCE SKYGEN