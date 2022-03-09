May Mobility Grows Leadership Through Chief Commercial Officer, Board of Directors Board of directors and executive team additions strengthen May Mobility's position in the industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the addition of Chief Commercial Officer Manik Dhar and the expansion of its board of directors. These additions build upon the organization's strong foundation of innovative AV technology, a scalable go-to-market approach, and strong relationships with key strategic partners.

Dhar brings more than 25 years of experience leading companies across multiple industries and geographies to substantial revenue growth. He previously served as chief revenue officer at data-annotation firm CloudFactory, where he grew the company from $20 million to $50 million annual recurring revenue in under two years. He also led the student-transportation disruptor Zūm to 10x growth in two years. As a director and head of sales at Google, he led the Google Maps Americas customer teams from $55 million annual recurring revenue to $500 million in under 5 years, and grew the Oracle Commercial team from $10 million to over $130 million revenue in North America for Application sales.

"Manik will strengthen our go-to-market strategy and ensure sustainable monetization," said Edwin Olson, chief executive officer of May Mobility. "The scalability of our Multi-Policy Decision Making system is one of May Mobility's core strengths. With Manik's diverse experience at Zūm, Google, and Oracle, and proven track record developing those major companies, we'll accelerate our growth while strengthening key partnerships along the way."

Dhar's responsibilities as the company's first chief commercial officer will include identifying future revenue streams, expanding the company's customer footprint, and amplifying its commercial story to an ever-growing audience.

"May Mobility is an innovative technology company transforming transit," said Dhar. "I look forward to developing a commercial strategy that maximizes synergies across the company's international team and delivers a truly amazing end-to-end customer experience."

SPARX and Toyota Executives Join May Mobility Board of Directors

Seiji Miyasaka, president of SPARX Capital Investments, Inc. and Yosuke Tsuruta, vice president of dealer experience and mobility at Toyota Motor North America will join the technology company's board of directors, with Masaru Kusutani of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., and Takamichi Kono of Toyota Tsusho Corporation also joining as board observers.

"Both Seiji and Yosuke bring a wealth of experience to strengthen our foundations in finance, technology, and operating with relevance on a global scale," said Olson.

With almost twenty years of experience as a leader in private equity investment, Seiji is a U.S. team leader at Mirai Creation Fund, a venture capital fund managed by SPARX Group that invests into next generation technologies including AI, robotics, energy solutions, electrification, and carbon neutrality. Prior to joining SPARX Group, Seiji served as chief operating officer and president of Japanese energy-focused private equity fund IDI Infrastructures Inc., after having gained experience working in corporate finance at the Industrial Bank of Japan.

"I'm very much looking forward to joining the May Mobility Board of Directors," said Miyasaka. "They have been a revolutionary force and impressive innovator in the autonomous transportation industry. I'm excited to be a part of its continued evolution and expansion."

Tsuruta has spent more than 20 years with Toyota, primarily focused on Mobility as a Service (MaaS). With roles spanning across Japan, Thailand, and the U.S., he has led projects including the development of the e-Palette and collaborations with mobility partners including May Mobility, Uber, and Aurora. In January 2022, Tsuruta moved to his current role in the U.S., promoting hands-on activities in the Autono-MaaS and flying mobility businesses.

"I've long shared May Mobility's belief that technology has the potential to improve lives and create more equitable communities," said Tsuruta. "It's an honor to join the company's board of directors, and to be part of a values-led organization that's transforming transit globally constantly, both enabling and enhancing the way we live."

To learn more about May Mobility's leadership team, visit maymobility.com/meet-may/ .

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener, and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 300,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability, and transportation equity. For more information, visit maymobility.com

