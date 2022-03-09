MY/MOCHI REWRITES THE RULES FOR THE NEXT EVOLUTION IN FROZEN SNACKING My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites™ are a Refreshing Mashup of Pillowy Sweet Rice Dough and Real Fruit Puree Smoothie Goodness. The Result: A Boost of Super Refreshing Flavorscapes to Chew On.

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- My/Mochi announces the launch of their newest frozen snacking innovation, My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites ™ . Putting the yum in yumbelievable, these real fruit puree smoothies wrapped in a pillowy blanket of mochi dough are snacks you can feel good about.

My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites (PRNewswire)

An expert in connecting consumers with snacking, My/Mochi is credited with creating the "Modern Frozen Snack Category". The brand looks to extend its snack platform portfolio by creating a mindboggling textural experience that connects consumers' favorite blended smoothie flavors with a pillowy sweet rice mochi dough experience. Available in the frozen fruit and smoothie bowl freezer of the grocery store, My/Mochi brings more innovation by providing consumers an opportunity to have their smoothie and eat it too.

"Innovation and experience are what get consumers excited," said Craig Berger, CEO at My/Mochi. "The company disrupted both frozen novelty and snacking categories with My/Mochi Ice Cream and continues the tradition of bringing 'mochi to the masses' with our Smoothie Incredibites. We continue to differentiate ourselves with a mochi twist on already familiar textural experiences".

Arriving this summer, My/Mochi Smoothie Incredibites will be available in two of the most popular flavors of blended smoothies, Strawberry Banana and Mixed Berry. Each handheld snack contains 60 calories of real fruit puree smoothie goodness mixed with pillowy mochi dough chewiness while being gluten-free, made without soy, and free from GMO ingredients.

About My/Mochi

Headquartered in Los Angeles, My/Mochi, creator of the Modern Frozen Snack category and winner of NielsenIQ's BASES Top Breakthrough Innovations of 2021 , is a mouthboggling, textural experience, taking premium ice cream or real fruit smoothies and wrapping it in pillowy, sweet rice mochi dough. Available in a variety of fan-favorite flavors, My/Mochi gives snackers a colorful and wonderfully weird snacking experience in a handheld, portion-controlled way. My/Mochi products are made with real ingredients, always gluten-free, rBST-free, made without soy and no GMO ingredients. A variety of non-dairy and vegan offerings are also available. Come play with us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

(PRNewsfoto/My/Mochi Ice Cream) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE My/Mochi