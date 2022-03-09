Onnyt-Dance Announces it's Relationship with Dance Studio Owners Association.

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onnyt-Dance, a premier provider of bookkeeping and financial services tailored specifically for dance studios, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Dance Studio Owners Association (DSOA). DSOA is an elite coaching organization that provides dance studio owners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business.

The DSOA portfolio consists of more than 12,000 members worldwide. DSOA's members not only benefit from coaching provided by DSOA staff, but also from strategic partnerships like this one with Onnyt-Dance. By way of proprietary technology and talented team members, Onnyt-Dance provides DSOA members easy, automated, and worry-free visibility into their finances so they can focus on operating their business.

"We are excited about our partnership with DSOA. The Onnyt-Dance team will continue to provide an amazing service to DSOA's clientele that is relevant, meaningful and industry-specific. We share DSOA's commitment to helping dance studios succeed, and believe you shouldn't have to be a trained accountant to run a great dance studio. We help studio owners by allowing them to focus on what they do best." - David Westveer, Principal and Chief Financial Officer of Outer Banks Capital, the parent company of Onnyt-Dance.

As with many small businesses, regardless of industry, keeping up with daily bank reconciliations, budgeting, managing key performance indicators as well as other relevant financial controls can be difficult to manage. Onnyt-Dance offers a cost effective solution that provides this and much more.

"DSOA is a dedicated organization that has helped thousands of dance studios achieve success. We partner with elite service providers throughout the world meant to improve the businesses our clients work with. Onnyt-Dance provides an exceptional service to our dance studio owners. They exist to make our clients more financially savvy and they are present in an effort to make them more profitable." – Clint Salter, CEO of Dance Studio Owners Association.

Both firms have experience and expertise that has attracted great talent with thousands of managed clients. Management teams both in industry and out of industry are there to provide studio owners the guidance and coaching that is necessary to manage a well functioning and thriving organization.

