OWC Announces Innovative Storage and Connectivity Solutions for new iPad Air with M1 and Mac Studio <legend role="h2">Expand your storage and connectivity capabilities with a wide range of products from OWC</legend>

WOODSTOCK, Ill., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits , announces innovative storage and connectivity products for new iPad Air with M1 and Mac Studio.

Blazing Fast External Storage for Mac Studio

The new Mac Studio offers endless power possibilities. OWC is ready to support these machines' workflow capabilities ranging from external portable data storage to expansive storage. Whether you're working from home, tracking in the studio, or on-set editing, OWC has you covered for your high-performance storage needs.

OWC Envoy Pro SX

The OWC Envoy Pro SX is a super-fast extreme rugged portable SSD for daily storage and backup tasks to production-level audio, design, and photography workflow needs. It delivers impressive real-world speeds up to 2847MB/s with today's and tomorrow's Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Mac's while being dust/drop/waterproof for transferring gigabytes of data in seconds anywhere. Available in the following capacities 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

OWC Atlas S Pro

Since 2010, our mission for Atlas S Pro has been clear as best-in-class flash storage solution engineers. We needed to empower users from "Capture to Completion™" to be unconstrained by the limits of technology to reach their full potential in even the most demanding of environments. These UHS-II V90 SD media cards are OWC Beyond Fast™ and highly reliable. Unlock a new world of stunning high-bitrate video up to 8K, incredibly detailed high-resolution photos, and awe-inspiring burst image sequences. Available in the following capacities 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.

OWC ministack STX

With a universal SATA HDD/SSD bay AND an NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD slot, you can expand the Mac Studios' storage capacity to gigantic proportions. Three Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports enable you to connect to millions of Thunderbolt, USB, and future USB4 drives, displays, A/V mixers, cameras, and tablets, as well as desktop accessories like a keyboard, card reader, or mouse. Now the possibilities of how you can use your Mac Studio are limited only to your imagination. Available in capacities ranging from 0GB enclosure (add your own drives), 2TB, 6TB, 8TB, 10TB, 14TB, and 18TB.

OWC ThunderBlade

In a fast-paced, professional environment, time is money, so performance means everything. The success of your project depends on the fast and efficient handling of uncompressed, high bandwidth content streams. The OWC ThunderBlade delivers the performance to match capable of unbelievable transfer speeds up to 2800MB/s. Available in the following capacities 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB and 32TB.

OWC ThunderBay

When it comes to needing the highest level of external storage capabilities, our ThunderBay storage solutions are perfect for professional workflows performed with the new Mac Studio.

OWC ThunderBay 4 is designed with performance in mind and engineered to harness the power of Thunderbolt. ThunderBay 4 is an incredibly flexible external drive with the throughput to support multi-stream compressed 4K video and other bandwidth-intensive operations. It's highly configurable to match your performance need so that you can use each drive independently or in the RAID configuration of your choice for the optimal balance of performance and data redundancy. Available in capacities ranging from 0GB enclosure (add your own drives), 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 24TB, 32TB, 48TB, 58TB, 64TB, and 72TB.

OWC ThunderBay 8 is like a high-performance personal data center that offers multiple configuration options to suit ever-expanding storage needs. Photo, film, and video editors can take advantage of the largest capacity desktop RAID storage solution OWC has ever offered to handle the voracious drive space appetite of RAW, 4K, large format, and VR workflows. Available in capacities ranging from 0GB enclosure (add your own drives), 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 24TB, 32TB, 48TB, 58TB, 64TB, and 72TB.

OWC ThunderBay Flex 8 is a groundbreaking workflow solution for digital imaging, VFX, video production, and video editing professionals from the world's leading Thunderbolt accessory manufacturer. ThunderBay Flex 8 offers eight drive bays that support a mix of SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives. Next, many ports, including two Thunderbolt 3, one USB-C, and two USB-A for device docking and charging. There are two front-side card readers for fast media card ingest. Lastly, there's a PCIe expansion slot for adding an audio/video capture, networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID card, or I/O card. Available in capacities ranging from 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 32TB to 144TB solutions.

Take Your New iPad Air Connectivity and Storage to the Next Level

Now that the new iPad Air has Apple Silicon, your workflow possibilities are endless. OWC has some great dock, cable, and storage solutions ranging from on-the-go to work from home.

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron

Store essential data in an ultra-portable form factor with the Envoy Pro Elektron USB Type-C External SSD from OWC. Featuring a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C connection, this SSD drive delivers transfer speeds up to 1011 MB/s. Furthermore, the crushproof, aircraft-grade aluminum housing provides IP67 water- and dust resistance, as well as silent operation. The bus-powered Envoy Pro Elektron comes with a USB Type-C cable and Type-A adapter making this the best portable SSD drive for the new iPad Air with M1. Available in the following capacities 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub

The compact Mercury Elite Pro Dual is equipped and ready to give you its best performance with any USB-equipped Mac, PC, or tablet from nearly the last decade. Designed to handle diverse workflows, the Mercury Elite Pro Dual offers up to 36TB of storage capacity plus a built-in high-powered USB hub for accessory connectivity and device charging, quickly making it the centerpiece of your digital desktop. You don't need to worry about what system you have. The Mercury Elite Pro Dual with 3-Port Hub is there to provide the performance, data capacity, and hub capability your digital office needs. Available in capacities ranging from 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 12TB, 16TB, 24TB, 28TB, 32TB and 36TB.

OWC USB-C Travel Dock

With 5 essential ports, up to 100W of pass-through charging, and just one cable, the USB-C Travel Dock is ready to display, charge, connect, and import while you're on the move. It is palm-sized and lightweight; it slips easily into your bag and stays neat and tidy with built-in cable storage.





OWC Thunderbolt Hub

For the first time, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you've always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub's four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. With the new iPad Air with M1, you can now connect it to the OWC Thunderbolt Hub and use it as a USB-C hub.



OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable

Take the guesswork out of what cables you need for your entire technology setup. The OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable is a plug-and-play safe solution for connecting any Mac, PC, iPad, or tablet via Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port to any device, display, or power supply with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, or USB4 port. With lab test certified 100% universal USB-C compatibility and performance, whatever your devices – this Type C to Type C connection solution ensures you'll always have the right cable that works.

Pricing & Availability

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron: 240GB to 2TB is available now on $99.00 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC Atlas S Pro™: SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities on $39.00 SD UHS-II V90 SD media card is available now in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB capacities on Macsales.com starting at

OWC USB-C Travel Dock : is available now on $54.99 : is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC Thunderbolt Hub: is available now on $179.00 is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC Thunderbolt 4 / USB-C Cable: is available now in 0.72m , 1.0m and 2.0m on $24.00 is available now inandon Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC miniStack STX: is available now on $299.00 . is available now on Macsales.com starting at

OWC Envoy Pro SX: 240GB to 2TB is available now on $179.00 240GB to 2TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC ThunderBlade: 1TB to 32TB is available now on $949.00 1TB to 32TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC ThunderBay 4: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB is available now on $499.00 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 4TB to 72TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC ThunderBay 8: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16TB to 144TB is available now on $649.00 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 16TB to 144TB is available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

OWC ThunderBay Flex 8: 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 32TB to 144TB solutions available now on $1,199.00 0GB enclosure (add your own drives) or from 32TB to 144TB solutions available now on Macsales.com from MSRP

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

