PenFed Credit Union Expands Relationship With Black Knight and Househappy to Deliver Digital Home Care Capabilities to Members <legend role="h2">-PenFed, the nation's second-largest federal credit union and a Black Knight servicing software client, has added Househappy's self-service home care functionality through Servicing Digital to its mobile app</legend>

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that PenFed, the nation's second-largest federal credit union and a current client of Black Knight's servicing software, has added Househappy's self-service home care functionality to its mobile app. Househappy's home concierge capabilities are available through an integration with Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution, and will help PenFed's more than 2.6 million members better manage the upkeep of their homes. The Black Knight Servicing Digital solution is an interactive web and mobile application that provides customized, timely information about a member's mortgage and home, as well as a wide variety of self-service capabilities. Black Knight also enables clients to embed Househappy into their mobile apps to help build deeper member relationships that extend beyond the mortgage transaction, and to increase the chances of retention.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"PenFed members are the driving force behind everything we do, and by making Househappy's rich functionality available in our mobile app, we're able to provide them even greater value," said Winston Wilkinson, executive vice president and president of mortgage banking, PenFed. "Members can now conveniently request home maintenance vendors, and keep a record of work done, directly within our app – regardless of whether their mortgage is with PenFed."

Househappy simplifies the homeownership experience by connecting consumers with trusted contractors, creating and maintaining digital storage for home information, providing access to exclusive deals from Househappy's network of national Service Pro partners, and enabling the management of home upkeep by tracking repairs and delivering maintenance reminders. Additionally, the platform can help homeowners preserve and grow their property value with regular maintenance, repairs and renovations. Through Black Knight's relationship with Househappy, financial institutions can seamlessly offer their members home concierge functionality as a private-labeled addition to their own consumer apps.

"Househappy streamlines the many moving parts of homeownership by offering consumers a single point of contact to order services, maintain their home and store pertinent data, such as paint colors and job history," said David Manougian, CEO of Househappy. "In turn, homeowners can focus on enjoying their home, knowing we are there to help them stay on top of all their home repair and maintenance needs."

Black Knight's relationship with Househappy furthers its objective to help its clients foster deeper consumer relationships, which can in turn boost retention. By using Househappy, Black Knight clients also have an additional resource for data aggregation and member affinity.

"Today's lending environment continues to demonstrate how important the member experience is for future success," said Joe Nackashi, president, Black Knight. "Black Knight constantly strives to deliver a marketplace that provides everything members need to manage their real estate assets. For a consumer, we know this experience spans far beyond simply making payments and viewing loan information, which is why we're proud to maintain a strong relationship with Househappy to deliver more for PenFed and its members."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving over 2.6 million members worldwide with over $32.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About Househappy

Through its application, Househappy makes homeownership easier. The technology simplifies relationships with home maintenance vendors and provides digital storage solutions for home information. Moreover, real people provide real customer service through Househappy's concierge team. Househappy is available throughout the U.S. and based in Portland, OR. Visit www.househappy.com for more information.

