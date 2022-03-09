Producers Choice Network® (PCN) Launches All-In-One Insurance Solution for RIAs

BERWYN, Pa., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Producers Choice Network® (PCN) has launched One Insurance Solution for RIAsSM (OIS), its exclusive concierge outsourced insurance desk for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs) across the nation.

OIS simplifies the inclusion of commission-free insurance solutions to help meet clients' protected income, growth, and legacy planning goals. PCN partnered with Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx), an industry leader in optimizing insurance integration through their cutting-edge technology platform.

"Delivering a comprehensive, unbiased planning experience through our very own outsourced insurance desk was a must to properly meet the longevity planning needs of RIAs and their clients," said Jamie Kosharek, President of Producers Choice Network. "PCN, in partnership with FIDx, is now able to offer an all-in-one insurance solution to RIAs across the core of their business."

OIS connects RIAs to concierge business support, advanced education, case design, efficient underwriting, and 24/7 virtual access via one comprehensive insurance platform.

"Having a fully digital process to connect all parties to a single experience for the end client is the key," said Rich Romano, CEO of FIDx. "We realized this a few years ago and finding like-minded organizations like PCN who bring an incredible amount of experience in working with RIAs will further this goal. Like FIDx, they understand the challenges in offering annuities to their clients who need income and insurance solutions. They also know annuities should be as easy to implement as mutual funds, no matter what type of advisor you are."

RIAs who are without the licenses necessary to provide annuity, life and long-term care insurance solutions to their clients can partner with OIS in support of their protective planning needs.

Beyond the inherent client benefits of incorporating annuity, life, and long-term care insurance solutions, OIS serves as an extension of the RIA's team, while keeping all assets under the RIA's fiduciary umbrella.

"OIS is optimized to fit into the way RIAs do business in support of their client relationships and can even reduce costs as they extend their back-office productivity through our platform utilizing our e-delivery technology," added Kosharek.

One Insurance Solution is now available to RIAs across the nation. Learn more by visiting www.1insurancesolution.com

About FIDx

Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) is a technology-empowered network that seamlessly integrates the brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems for best-in-class annuities and insurance solutions from the industry's leading carriers. FIDx enables advisors to offer guaranteed income and downside protection as core components of their clients' portfolios—integrated within the same wealth management platforms they already use every day. An independent technology firm, FIDx connects advisory firms to insurance carriers through a seamless, digitally-enabled process so advisors can truly deliver comprehensive advice and help clients reach their goals.

To learn more, please visit https://fid-x.com/ and follow FIDx on LinkedIn.

