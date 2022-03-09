Target Announces Target Zero: A New, Curated Collection of Products Aiming to Replace Single-Use Packaging - The new Target Zero icon makes it easy to identify products designed to reduce waste

MINNEAPOLIS, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced Target Zero, a new initiative that responds to growing guest interest in products that help reduce waste. Guests will now see a Target Zero icon in stores and online that will signal products and packaging across Target's assortment designed to be refillable, reusable, or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic. Hundreds of new and existing products from guest-favorite brands across Target's Beauty, Personal Care and Household Essentials categories will be among the first in the Target Zero collection, with plans to expand the assortment in the future.

Target Zero advances key commitments made through Target Forward, Target's sustainability strategy that aims to co-create an equitable and regenerative future with its guests, partners and communities, and includes ambitions to design and elevate sustainable brands and innovate to eliminate waste. The initiative uses Target's size, scale and resources to curate a one-of-a-kind assortment that drives innovation and progress to reduce waste.

"Target Zero unlocks important progress toward our Target Forward ambitions, each of which require collaboration from our partners and action from our guests to be realized," said Amanda Nusz, senior vice president of corporate responsibility and president of the Target Foundation, Target. "By making it easier for our guests to identify which products are designed to reduce waste, Target Zero helps them make informed decisions about what they purchase and advances a collective impact across our brand partners, our product shelves, and within our homes and communities."

In-Store and Digital Experience

The Target Zero icon will be seen by guests on shelves in-store, and through a dedicated online experience at target.com. Hundreds of products from brands including Burt's Bees, PLUS, Pacifica and more are among the first to be featured. Additionally, select products from Grove Co. and Target's owned brand Everspring will join the collection beginning in April.

"We can't wait to introduce our guests to Target Zero because we recognize their growing calls to find products that fit within their lifestyle, designed with sustainability in mind," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Our aim with Target Zero is to keep delivering on their needs through our ever-evolving product assortment, as well as to give brands investing in reduced waste products and packaging an opportunity to have those products highlighted by Target."

The Target Zero assortment brings guests leading innovations driving progress toward zero-waste solutions. Example innovations from the first cohort of Target Zero products include a new, exclusive-to-Target packaging innovation from Burt's Bees that uses metal tins for its lip balms that are recyclable and made without single-use plastics; and products from PLUS such as a proprietary, first-of-its-kind body wash that eliminates excess water and waste in the form of a dehydrated, dissolvable square that transforms when you add water.

Target Forward in Action

Target Zero is one of the ways the retailer's sustainability strategy, Target Forward, will come to life in store and online for guests shopping at Target. The program will be a key driver of progress for Target Forward goals including Target's aim to be the market leader for creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences by 2030, as well as the retailer's aim to have 100% of its owned brand plastic packaging be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2025.

Target Zero also marks one of the first initiatives engaging Target brand partners in Target Forward. The retailer worked with existing national brand partners and owned brands to identify products that meet specific requirements to be a part of the program's first cohort. Target will continue to work with its partners to expand the assortment with additional products meeting the Target Zero criteria.

About Target

