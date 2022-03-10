CodeWizardsHQ Launches New Virtual Summer Camps Featuring Minecraft and Roblox

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids ages 8-18, is excited to launch two new virtual summer coding camps to introduce kids to coding. These new 1-week camps feature Minecraft and Roblox, giving kids the opportunity to learn important coding fundamentals through games they already love and enjoy playing.

Coding with Roblox introduces students ages 8-10 to the world of Roblox game creation. Students will create their own obstacle course with Roblox Studio and learn how to add basic elements to their game, such as blocks for the player to jump on, health-damaging obstacles, and moving parts. The camp also features fundamentals of the Lua programming language, including variables, timers, conditional statements, and basic functions. By the end of this camp, students will have a fully developed obstacle course project and will have the skills to create their own basic Roblox games.

Intro to Redstone Logic in Minecraft teaches middle school and high school students how to make custom items using redstone, an element used for mechanical and electrical programming in Minecraft. Students will learn how redstone works and advance to build logic gates, similar to what electrical engineers create. This same logic is used in programming so kids get to see how their favorite game uses coding and engineering together. By the completion of this camp, students will have the knowledge to build many exciting redstone projects in Minecraft, including chest fullness detectors and traps that can be used in survival mode.

Both camps run for 1 week with a tuition of $499 and those who register by May 1 will receive a $50 discount. Each will be offered four times throughout the summer starting at the end of May. Parents can learn more about each camp and register their student at https://codewizardshq.com/summer/camp/ . You can learn more about all of CodeWizardsHQ's coding classes for kids as well.

About CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. Classes are taught by a live teacher with a student-first approach where they learn real programming languages. Each course is tailored to engage elementary, middle, and high-school students with a curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and fun! Learn more and enroll students in upcoming classes at CodeWizardsHQ.com .

Media Contact: Jennifer Gilbert, jennifer@codewizardshq.com

