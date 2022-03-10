Gate.io's New Global Broker Program Is Fueling Its Rapid Expansion

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gate.io, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has launched a new Broker Program as part of its wider Institutional Services offerings. The program offers high volume traders great incentives to use the Gate.io ecosystem.

Introducing Gate.io's Global Broker Program

Gate.io's new Broker Program consists of three comprehensive brokerage services, Portal Broker, API Broker and Exchange Broker. These brokerage services allow brokers to invite users to the platform, act as their brokers and earn rebates and rewards based on the subsequent trades made by these users.

The Portal Broker service is the simplest account on offer with brokers using a simple referral link to refer users to Gate.io, earning up to 50% in rewards for Spot trading. The API Broker service also uses a referral link, but aims at incentivising users to make use of Gate.io's comprehensive API trading features. Brokers can earn up to 50% in rewards for Spot trading made by their referrals through API trading.

Finally, the Exchange Broker service is aimed at smaller exchanges as well as DeFi and GameFi services. These platforms can create up to 100,000 sub-accounts to trade through Gate.io, setting the rates and fees users pay on their platform, and earning rebates on every single trade made through their account, with up to 40% in rewards for Spot trading.

About Gate.io

Gate.io offers access to over 1,300 of the world's leading cryptocurrencies to its over 10 million users from 190 countries worldwide. The platform allows users to trade across spot, margin, futures and contract markets, while offering DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs and Gate Ventures while supporting its dedicated GateChain ecosystem. The company also offers a wide variety of integrated products and services such as its Startup IEO platform, NFT Magic Box marketplace and more.

