Health Catalyst, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Team Up to Achieve Sustainable Clinical Improvements

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to health care organizations, today announced an expansive, multi-year strategic partnership with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH), a private, not-for-profit community healthcare system serving a 17-county region in North Florida and South Georgia.

Together, Health Catalyst and TMH will work to implement a strategic, scalable analytics platform that will serve as a single source of truth across the organization's disparate data sources. The partnership will also focus on helping TMH achieve its clinical improvement goals in areas such as catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), central line bloodstream infection (CLABSI), and sepsis, as well as a reduction in readmissions and length of stay.

"Easily accessible and reliable data is key to achieving TMH's quality and safety goals," said Stephanie Derzypolski, Vice President and Chief Communications Officer at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. "Having one platform where we can share this data throughout the organization helps all our clinicians stay focused on our strategic goals and directly supports positive patient outcomes. We're pleased to have these tools and to partner with Health Catalyst."

To power this clinical transformation journey, TMH has selected Health Catalyst's Data Operating System (DOS™) platform and DOS Marts. Built on the DOS platform that combines the features of data warehousing, clinical data repositories, and health information exchanges, DOS Marts provide a curated, reusable, customizable layer of data content, logic, and algorithms, and are designed to address many analytic scenarios.

The comprehensive solution includes access to Health Catalyst's Analytic Accelerators, Pop Insights™, Touchstone® Data, and more, giving TMH a thorough, accessible, and accurate view of their patient data, and the necessary tools to scale self-service analytics and improve analytic efficiency across its teams.

Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst said, "We are honored to partner with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on their continued journey to scalable, sustainable clinical success. Clinical care is in the midst of a massive transformation, and we are grateful that TMH has entrusted our world-class technology and dedicated, hardworking team members to support their effort to achieve massive, measurable healthcare transformation."

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Founded in 1948, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a private, not-for-profit community healthcare system committed to transforming care, advancing health, and improving lives with an ultimate vision to elevate the standards of healthcare practice, quality and innovation in the region. Serving a 17-county area in North Florida and South Georgia, TMH is comprised of a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, three residency programs, 38 affiliated physician practices and partnerships with Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Florida State University College of Medicine, UF Health, Weems Memorial Hospital and Wolfson Children's Hospital. For more information, visit TMH.ORG.

Media Contact:

