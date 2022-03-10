Leatt Corp Announces Record Breaking Year; Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for many forms of sports, especially extreme high-velocity sports, today announced record financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

2021 Highlights

Record Fourth quarter revenues of $23.2 million , up 82%, compared to 2020.

Fourth quarter net income of $3.8 million , up 115%, compared to 2020.

Record full year revenues of $72.5 million , up 88%, compared to 2020.

Record full year net income of $12.6 million , up 184%, compared to 2020.

Record increase in earnings per share to $2.29 per basic share, up 179%, compared to 2020.

Income from operations of $16.6 million , up 185%, compared to 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $5.02 million , compared to $2.97 million in 2020.

Recipient of Powersports Nifty 50 Award for 8.5 Moto Helmet Kit.

Launched an initial line of high-performance eco-friendly MTB apparel.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented: "2021 was an absolutely exceptional year for Leatt, led by strong financial performance and global brand development in the context of surging demand for our innovative award-winning products. We closed out the year with a strong fourth quarter, the strongest quarter in our history in terms of revenue. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $23.2 million, up 82%, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. We have now achieved record-breaking revenues for six consecutive quarters.

"Total global revenues for 2021 were $72.5 million, up 88%, compared to $38.6 million for 2020. We achieved very strong, double-digit revenue growth in all of our product categories in 2021 and in every major geographical region in which we sell our products. Net income for 2021 was $12.6 million, an increase of 184%, with earnings per share up to $2.29, compared to the prior year- a testament to our focus on driving revenues through category refinement and our ability to operate efficiently. Gross profit for 2021 increased to $31.4 million, up 81%, compared to $17.4 million for 2020. Total operating expenses increased 29% as we continue to invest in key drivers of future growth.

"Although we do continue to experience some challenging supply chain conditions globally due to port congestion, particularly in the U.S., as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, our business has shown remarkable resilience and strength. We continue to develop and refine exceptional "head-to-toe" protective gear to enable rider freedom and to reach a wider rider audience, and consumers continue to enthusiastically participate in outdoor activities.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christopher Leatt remarked: "Our development and engineering teams continue to strive for product excellence through innovation and cutting edge materials and manufacturing techniques, combined with professional and amateur rider engagement. Our team remains committed to striving for sustainable material usage and we are proud to be using eco-friendly bio-degradable packaging throughout our product line up. Our growing pipeline of products continues to be an important source of revenue for our customers globally and we are motivated by our most recent awards including the Powersports recognition of our 8.5 Moto helmet kit, which is an important part of our fully re-engineered off-road motorcycle helmet range."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $23.2 million, up 82%, compared to $12.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Fourth quarter income from operations increased to $5.0 million, up 115%, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $3.8 million, or $0.68 per basic and $0.62 per diluted share, up 115%, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.33 per basic and $0.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Revenues for 2021 increased to $72.5 million, up 88%, or $33.9 million, compared to $38.6 million for 2020, driven by a 73% increase in neck brace sales, an 85% increase in body armor sales, a 134% increase in helmet sales, and an 82% increase in other products, parts and accessories sales.

Gross Profit for 2021 increased to $31.4 million, up 81%, compared to $17.4 million for 2020.

Income from operations for 2021 increased to $16.6 million, up 185%, compared to $5.8 million for 2020.

Net income for 2021 increased to $12.6 million or $2.29 per basic share and $2.07 per diluted share, up 184%, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.82 per basic share and $0.74 per diluted share, for 2020.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.02 million and a current ratio of 2.4:1.

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added: "While we will continue to monitor consumer buying patterns, macro-economic and geopolitical risks and the Covid-19 pandemic cautiously, our entire team is extremely optimistic about the future and our ongoing brand momentum. Consumer demand for our products continues to surge, and people around the world continue to participate in outdoor activities. We expect that our new partnership with the Pivot Factory Racing MTB Team, where their riders will race with our full range of protective gear and apparel, will be a tremendous boost in exposure for the Leatt brand.

"Our goals are to continue to refine our product categories to deliver exceptional products to a wider community of riders and to gain market share through product innovation and brand engagement. Many of our categories that have launched well are still in their infancy and show great potential to contribute to exponential growth.

"We still have a lot of work to do to remain at the forefront of product innovation and invest in building a global consumer brand in a competitive environment, but we are enthused by our team's resilience and our ability to gain market share, which we expect will continue in 2022 and beyond."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the likelihood that the Company's momentum of record-breaking revenue growth will continue; the ability of the Company to continue to maintain its innovative and cutting edge pipeline of branded products or to financially benefit from its sales and marketing efforts; the ability of the Company's global supply chain to remain stable to fulfill the Company's customer demand; the financial outlook of the Company; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020



















ASSETS













2021

2020 Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5 022 436

$ 2 967 042 Short-term investments

58 262

58 257 Accounts receivable, net

12 660 936

7 173 829 Inventory, net

21 081 481

9 670 036 Payments in advance

1 610 640

805 098 Income tax refunds receivable

-

2 964 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4 178 427

2 109 190 Total current assets

44 612 182

22 786 416









Property and equipment, net

3 128 086

3 052 276 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

1 393 213

285 932 Deferred tax asset, net

-

78 700









Other Assets







Deposits

33,339

33,699









Total Assets

$ 49,166,820

$ 26,237,023









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 14,617,671

$ 8,008,925 Note payable, current

83 270

- Operating lease liabilities, current

318 621

207 824 Income taxes payable

2 738 818

1 654 200 Short term loan, net of finance charges

975,025

677,601 Total current liabilities

18,733,405

10,548,550









Deferred compensation

320,000

240,000 Note payable, net of current portion

189,249

- Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

1 074 592

78,108 Deferred tax liability, net

228 600

-









Commitments and contingencies

















Stockholders' Equity







Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares







authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares







authorized, 5,673,683 and 5,430,374 shares issued







and outstanding

130,162

130,111 Additional paid - in capital

9,230,847

8,338,158 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(779 268)

(562 700) Retained earnings

20 036 233

7 461 796 Total stockholders' equity

28,620,974

15,370,365









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 49,166,820

$ 26,237,023

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020









2021

2020







Revenues $ 72,475,813

$ 38,604,289







Cost of Revenues 41,029,710

21,215,669







Gross Profit 31,446,103

17,388,620







Product Royalty Income 182 698

88 748







Operating Expenses





Salaries and wages 5 003 640

3 480 181 Commissions and consulting expenses 812 097

586 509 Professional fees 1 072 912

793 859 Advertising and marketing 2 170 788

2 167 445 Office lease and expenses 428 608

306 855 Research and development costs 1 826 846

1 522 758 Bad debt expense 222 250

71 862 General and administrative expenses 2 450 376

1 879 286 Depreciation 1 025 536

832,216 Total operating expenses 15,013,053

11,640,971







Income from Operations 16 615 748

5 836 397







Other Income (Expenses)





PPP loan forgiveness income -

210 732 Interest and other expenses, net (163)

(4 724) Total other income (expenses) (163)

206 008







Income Before Income Taxes 16 615 585

6 042 405







Income Taxes 4 041 148

1 618 533







Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 12 574 437

$ 4 423 872







Net Income per Common Share





Basic $ 2.29

$ 0.82 Diluted $ 2.07

$ 0.74







Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding



Basic 5,480,375

5,390,420 Diluted 6,068,276

5,990,798







Comprehensive Income





Net Income $ 12 574 437

$ 4 423 872 Other comprehensive income, net of ($1,000)



and $20,500 deferred income taxes in 2021 and .2020





Foreign currency translation (216,568)

(33,655)







Total Comprehensive Income $ 12 357 869

$ 4 390 217

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020









2021

2020







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 12 574 437

$ 4 423 872 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 1 025 536

832 216 Deferred income taxes 307 300

(78 700) Stock-based compensation 866 740

242 093 Bad debts reserve 189 699

(2 819) Inventory reserve (408)

7 464 Gain (loss) on sale of property and equipment 5 040

(22 189) PPP loan forgiveness income -

(210 732) (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable (5 676 806)

(4 214 998) Inventory (11 411 037)

(1 022 324) Payments in advance (805 542)

(357 622) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2 069 237)

(980 123) Income tax refunds receivable 2 964

(2 964) Deposits 360

(7 057) Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses 6 608 746

2 599 578 Income taxes payable 1 084 618

1 061 539 Deferred compensation 80 000

80 000 Net cash provided by operating activities 2 782 410

2 347 234







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (1 139 298)

(1 477 454) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 966

25 713 Increase in short-term investments, net (5)

(18) Net cash used in investing activities (1 137 337)

(1 451 759)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common stock 26 000

- Proceeds from note payable 272 519

- Repayment of note payable to bank, net -

(300 000) Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan -

210,732 Proceeds from short-term loan, net 297 424

101 127 Net cash provided by financing activities 595 943

11 859







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (185 622)

(13 156)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2 055 394

894 178







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 2 967 042

2 072 864







Cash and cash equivalents - end of year $ 5 022 436

$ 2 967 042







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 28 276

$ 32 015 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2 680 978

$ 617 282







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 866 740

$ 242 093 Common stock issued for accrued leave $ -

$ 16 334























