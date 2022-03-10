~"Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" is a Guide on Discussing Everything from Divorce to War in Age-Appropriate Ways

New Book Throws Early Childhood Educators and Parents a Lifeline on How to Address Difficult Topics with Young Children ~"Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" is a Guide on Discussing Everything from Divorce to War in Age-Appropriate Ways

ATLANTA, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With images and stories of the Russia-Ukraine War flooding the world's social media feeds, media outlets and Internet, the launch of "Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" by Dr. Lauren Starnes could not be better timed as caregivers grapple with how to discuss difficult topics with young children. The book is available for pre-order now on Amazon and will be released April 15, 2022.

"Big Conversations with Little Children: Addressing questions, worries, and fears" is the first comprehensive book for early childhood educators and parents on how to talk about difficult topics, such as war, divorce, gender fluidity, death, natural disasters, violence and more. Every topic is based on real experiences with young children and questions they have asked. The book is geared towards how to talk to toddlers to elementary school-aged children. Knowing how to discuss difficult topics with young children is vital to their mental health and can ease anxiety.

"Our children are faced with difficult topics in life, whether it's the loss of a loved one, divorce, violence reported in the news, or something else, and this book equips caregivers with techniques on how to talk about sensitive subjects without silencing the curious–and oftentimes–scared children.

"We can't shield our children from everything, but we can support their wellbeing by listening to them and responding to their questions in the best ways possible," said Dr. Lauren Starnes.

About the author: Dr. Lauren Starnes is an expert in early childhood education. She serves in senior executive leadership for a national early childhood education company and she has worked at every level of early childhood education. Dr. Starnes has completed dual doctoral programs in Child Development and in Educational Leadership from North Carolina State University and Liberty University respectively; Masters in Child Development from North Carolina State University; and Bachelors in Psychology, from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. More information about Lauren is here.

