PCF Insurance Services Announces Appointment of Jenni Lee Crocker to Senior Vice President, Operations

LEHI, Utah, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a leading national insurance brokerage, announced today that Jenni Lee Crocker has been appointed to Senior Vice President, Operations, effective immediately.

In this role, Crocker, who has been a member of PCF's board of directors since 2021, is responsible for enabling agency partnership potential, maximizing organic growth, enterprise carrier relationships, internal partner communications and executing agency strategic partner initiatives.

Crocker brings to bear more than 23 years of experience in sales and growth, management, risk advisory, and business transformation experience. Most recently, she spent nine years at Marsh, serving as Managing Director and Corporate Leader for Virginia, Maryland and DC since 2018 and head of the Virginia office since 2013. At Marsh, she was a results-oriented leader with a proven track record of maximizing operational effectiveness at the local and regional levels. Prior to Marsh, she served as a director at EY from 2000 to 2013.

Her primary focus has been on retail wholesale consumer goods and manufacturing throughout her career, with a particular focus on startup and entrepreneurial companies. She is known for keen turnaround strategies and has demonstrated superb skill in managing risk profiles of companies while enhancing profitability. In addition, Crocker is steeped in the development of revenue-producing growth strategies, indicated by a 32% increase in new business within one year.

"PCF and our partners and clients have already benefitted from Jenni's expertise through her role on our board," stated Peter Foy, Founder and CEO of PCF. "We are excited to now have her leadership and valuable industry insight in house and impacting our business on a day-to-day basis. She will be instrumental in our company growth going forward."

"I am thrilled to be joining PCF Services at this exciting point in the company's history," said Crocker. "I have witnessed firsthand as a board member how fiercely committed our partners and our leadership are to the firm's growth, and I look forward to contributing to that growth trajectory by generating revenue and enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations."

Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation solutions. A top 20 U.S. broker, PCF's agency-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partners alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives and resources to over 2,000 employees throughout the United States. More information can be found at www.pcfins.com.

