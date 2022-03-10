Smart Manufacturing Company CreateMe Debuts at SXSW; Partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to Showcase On-Demand Apparel Technology

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateMe Technologies LLC — a company reinventing apparel manufacturing for the 21st century, is teaming up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products at SXSW to leverage CreateMe's breakthrough technology that provides a new apparel customization pop-up destination for fans, tastemakers, and innovators in Austin.

The CreateMe space at SXSW showcases its retail customization technology by giving guests the ability to personalize clothing and accessories using art inspired by fan favorite characters from Warner Bros.' legendary catalogue. (PRNewswire)

CreateMe's suite of concept-to-customer services offers innovative solutions that will enable on-demand and customized product creation at speed and scale, for major brands and independent creators. This includes a digital platform for seamless product creation; an on-demand apparel manufacturing service from small batch to large scale orders; and an experiential retail and events solution, debuting at SXSW, which increases customer engagement and conversion.

Using CreateMe's experiential retail customization technology, the activation at SXSW gives users the ability to personalize clothing and accessories on site through embellishment, embroidery, and vintage upcycling. Visitors can customize apparel at the CreateMe pop-up venue by utilizing fan-favorite characters and titles from Warner Bros.' legendary catalogue. of fan-favorite characters and titles.

To celebrate Texas's vibrant creative scene, CreateMe also engaged Austin-based artist Kate Dehler to reimagine iconic art from Warner Bros. franchises including Batman, Friends, Game of Thrones, It: Chapter 2 and Looney Tunes, in honor of Tweety's 80th Anniversary. CreateMe is collaborating with designer Alan Gonzalez, a Houston native and the new host of Bravo's "Project Runway Redemption."

Founded by Campbell Myers , CreateMe is built upon in-house innovations as well as complementary partnerships and acquisitions. "We are reinventing the apparel design and manufacturing ecosystem for big and small brands alike," said Myers, CreateMe's Co-CEO. "CreateMe is a complete solution that supports a brand's journey from concept, design, and manufacturing right through to in-store experience, online fulfillment, and real-time customization."

The activation at SXSW integrates additional technology from YR, a UK-based pioneer of on-demand product customization for the retail and event industries.

Myers shared he is, "Proud to welcome YR, the pioneer of on-demand product customization for the retail and event industries, into the CreateMe family. Their unique software seamlessly plugs into the CreateMe platform to further expand its design-to-delivery capabilities for major brands and retailers, and individual creators."

Over the next year, CreateMe will introduce proprietary technology aimed at solving some of the most pressing issues, including overproduction, in an industry where automation and smart manufacturing have historically lagged behind others. The privately-funded company holds seven design and utility patents and 35+ pending patents, developed by a first-class R&D team with expertise across omnichannel retail, hardware and software development, manufacturing, and automation.

In recognition of the Company's disruptive potential in the industry, CreateMe was recently invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community, a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation.

Open to SXSW badge holders from March 11 - 15; 11 am - 7 pm, the CreateMe pop-up activation is located at 318 East 5th Street. In addition to offering guests the ability to customize clothing and accessories, the 4,500 sq. foot space features daily live music and happy hours, and exclusive co-created wearable giveaways.

About CreateMe Technologies LLC

CreateMe is reinventing apparel manufacturing for the 21st century, offering a suite of concept-to-customer services that help brands conceptualize, source, fulfill, and test new apparel and accessories more efficiently than ever. This includes a digital platform for seamless product creation; an on-demand apparel manufacturing and embellishment platform for small batch to large scale orders; and an experiential retail solution that increases customer engagement and conversion. CreateMe works with leading brands and independent creators alike, from Levi's to Marrisa Wilson.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

