Spaulding Ridge Completes Acquisition of CIS Consulting, Scaling Global Data & Analytics and Corporate Performance Management Capabilities

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, announced that it has acquired CIS Consulting, a leading data & analytics solutions and corporate performance management (CPM) company located in Spain. Effective February 17, 2022, the acquisition of CIS Consulting extends Spaulding Ridge's offerings to accelerate digital transformation for leading organizations across Europe.

CIS Consulting was founded in 2008 with a mission of delivering advanced cloud solutions to its clients across Europe and Latin America while maintaining an inclusive environment that fosters a culture of teamwork and diversity. Spaulding Ridge will leverage CIS's strategic relationships with Looker, Google, Snowflake, OneStream, and AWS to provide clients with more comprehensive data & analytics and CPM solutions.

"The acquisition of CIS Consulting is the second in a series of acquisitions that will increase the global scale and technical depth for our clients, particularly within EMEA," says Jay Laabs, Spaulding Ridge CEO. "CIS Consulting offers a strong level of technical expertise in data-led transformations, as well as a global CPM presence. This will undoubtedly bring significant value to all our clients."

"Spaulding Ridge is a perfect match for CIS, as we are closely aligned from our business and culture standpoints," says Alejandro De La Concha, Managing Partner of CIS Consulting. "We bring a deep foundation in cloud native analytical solutions that – with Spaulding Ridge – will enable organizations to accelerate their ability to gain insights into their needs leveraging a modern data stack. This merger will provide an opportunity for our team members to thrive in an organization that shares our values."

Spaulding Ridge has been increasing its global investments to provide local services in more areas, by building regional teams in Calgary, Toronto, London, Paris, Stockholm, Jaipur, Naga, Sydney, and now Barcelona and Madrid. The 26-person CIS team will now operate under the name of 'Spaulding Ridge', benefiting from all the resources of a global organization as they continue to design, implement, and maintain modern analytics architecture from their offices in Madrid and Barcelona.

About CIS Consulting

Founded in 2008, CIS Consulting is a leading business transformation firm specializing in corporate performance management (CPM) and data solutions. With offices in Barcelona and Madrid, CIS Consulting has successfully implemented hundreds of projects geared towards financial planning and analysis, financial close and consolidation, as well as business intelligence. Through CIS Consulting's well-proven project management approach, the firm's expertise enables Finance, IT, and Data teams to achieve maximum operational efficiency. To learn more visit cisconsulting.io.

About Spaulding Ridge

Spaulding Ridge is a global cloud advisory and implementation firm that helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud solutions. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.



