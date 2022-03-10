StoneX Launches Farm Advantage App to Put Essential Market Information in Producers' Hands New platform designed for agricultural producers to inform key decisions and drive success

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StoneX Financial Inc., a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), today announced the launch of Farm Advantage, a free smartphone app aimed at agriculture producers in areas of row crops, livestock and dairy. The app allows them to market what they produce, manage their risk, maximize margins and grow their business – all from the palm of their hand.

Farm Advantage (PRNewswire)

Farm Advantage gives users access to market quotes, cash bids, account positions and balances, premium weather, boots-on-the-ground market intelligence and trading tools easily and intuitively from wherever they are.

Arlan Suderman, StoneX's Chief Commodities Economist, commented on the news, "This app is a really important step for StoneX as we look to digitize our offerings. We are bringing a product to the industry that shows our commitment and dedication to the individual farmers that fuel the commodities market. We spent time talking to the farming community to make sure the information they rely on is accessible through Farm Advantage. We firmly believe that arming farmers with this data will give them the transparency and control they need to run a better operation."

A key objective is to empower producers to make more informed pricing decisions. Farm Advantage includes a profit calculator covering a number of commodities including corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. Producers have access to market quotes, historical futures market charting and local cash bids with elevator contact information. StoneX clients have direct access to trade positions, profitability, margin values and statements for their trading account.

StoneX partnered with industry-leading data providers to supply powerful functionality for Farm Advantage. Premium weather data is provided by industry leader BAMWX.com. Farm Advantage also enables producers to explore Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP), Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) and Livestock Gross Margin (LGM) coverage with proprietary insurance decision tools powered by Ag Hedge Desk.

"Our origins as a company were in working directly with farmers and Farm Advantage is, in a way, a reaffirming of our roots as a company," added Sean O'Connor, CEO of StoneX Group Inc. "Individual farmers are the lifeblood of the commodities industry, and this app will help the next generation of farmers continue successfully growing their business."

Farm Advantage is free to download and can be found in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store:

Apple | Google

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients with the global markets across all asset classes – providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 3,200 employees serve more than 45,000 commercial and institutional clients, and 370,000 active retail accounts, from approximately 80 offices spread across six continents.

To learn more about StoneX, please visit: https://www.stonex.com/

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis

M Group Strategic Communications (for StoneX Group Inc.)

+1 646 859 5951

jmorakis@mgroupsc.com

SNEX-G

Farm Advantage Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StoneX Group Inc.