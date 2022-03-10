CAMDEN, N.J., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. announced today it was named Most Trusted Brand for the eighth consecutive year and Best Performance Brand for the sixth year in the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards. The 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on consumer sentiment of vehicles that are rated on factors such as comfortability, quality, safety and performance.

SUBARU NAMED MOST TRUSTED AND BEST PERFORMANCE BRAND IN 2022 KELLEY BLUE BOOK BRAND IMAGE AWARDS (PRNewswire)

"Building and keeping the trust of our owners is at the core of our business and Subaru owners know they can depend on the safety, reliability and performance of their vehicle," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "It is an honor that Subaru is recognized by Kelley Blue Book as one of the highest-rated brands and we look forward to continuing to deliver on our promises and earn the trust of our loyal customers."

The Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards recognize automakers' outstanding achievements in shaping and maintaining brand attributes that capture the attention and enthusiasm of the new vehicle buying public. Award categories are calculated among luxury, non-luxury and truck shoppers and the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards are based on the Brand Watch™ study from Kelley Blue Book. For more information, visit www.kbb.com.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

For additional information visit media.subaru.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Jessica Caufield

Corporate Communications Specialist

(856) 488-3173

jcaufi@subaru.com

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.