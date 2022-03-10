UM Named Media Agency of Record for Eargo

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced that it has been named media Agency of Record for Eargo , the innovative, hearing-aid manufacturer that is on a mission to revolutionize hearing wellness for everyone. UM will lead media strategy, planning, buying, SEO, and analytics for Eargo as it looks to supercharge its efforts to improve the consumer experience at every step of the hearing care journey.

UM http://www.umww.com (PRNewsfoto/UM) (PRNewswire)

UM, the global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced it has been named media AOR for Eargo.

"Eargo is on a meaningful pursuit around health and wellness, improving the consumer experience through innovation and intention, and we are excited to welcome them to the UM family," said W. Joe DeMiero, US CEO, UM. "Our teams already have incredible chemistry, and we look forward to activating our Futureproof approach to accelerate Eargo's business growth and drive this inspiring brand into its next chapter of success."

"We quickly knew that UM was the media partner for us – their ability to marry data, insight and strategy and understanding how we are looking to disrupt the category made them the right choice for Eargo. We are confident that the team's sharp, future-focused mindset will uncover new audiences and opportunities for growth," said Ben DeCastro, VP Marketing, Eargo. "We believe that life deserves to be heard, and are excited to drive this mission forward, leveraging UM's proven data & analytics and media capabilities to grow our consumer reach across media channels."

This announcement follows several high-profile brands appointing UM media Agency of Record, including Grubhub, Enterprise Holdings, Tonal, Storck USA, Behr Paint and NYC & Company, and the successful defense of H&M and Henkel.

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UM