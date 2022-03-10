USTA MID-ATLANTIC UNVEILS PLANS FOR WORLD-CLASS TENNIS CAMPUS FOCUSED ON HEALTH, WELLNESS AND COMMUNITY-BUILDING THROUGH SPORT

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) announced today plans to build a state-of-the-art 36-court tennis campus in Loudoun County, Va., creating an unparalleled hub for year-round community health and wellness through tennis. As planned, the USTA MAS tennis campus will draw local, regional and national level tennis events and feature daily tennis programming, allowing the nonprofit organization to service the mission of growing the sport and attaining their vision for tennis in every community in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Tennis continues to see strong interest and growth with USTA Mid-Atlantic leading the way to introduce the sport to more people and fortifying a strong tennis community. In the Mid-Atlantic region 1.3 million people report playing tennis, the third highest in participation rate per population in the country1. The region has also seen strong continuous annual growth in tennis participants in the last five years. The USTA Mid-Atlantic tennis campus will harness the energy around the sport and pave the way for more people, those new and seasoned players alike, to easily access tennis and have the opportunity to benefit socially, emotionally and physically from the sport.

"We have an enormous opportunity to use tennis as a way to impart meaningful change among individuals and communities and introduce the sport to so many more people," said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro, chief executive officer of USTA Mid-Atlantic. "Our community-first approach with our pursuit of the tennis campus will allow us to build something that will be transformative and unmatched in ability to elevate and enhance lives, the community, and the entire Mid-Atlantic region."

Plans for the USTA MAS tennis campus include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts,8 pickleball/youth courts and more than 190,000 total square feet of tennis infrastructure ample for daily tennis programs and match play, USTA Leagues, events, and community initiatives.USTA MAS intends to provide a robust offering of daily tennis activities and classes, wheelchair and adaptive programs, enrichment programs,and community events for players and fans at every level and ability.Once built, the organization plans to house its operations and headquarters on the campus.

Especially fundamental to the vision for the campus is activating tennis in a way that fosters community, builds character and enhances well-being among all who visit the campus and in the surrounding communities. Holistic outreach and education programs will extend into the community to support under-resourced youth through tennis and education programs, and tennis programs integrated within schools as a way to provide access to a new sport they may not otherwise be exposed to.The campus will also serve as a learning center where tennis providers, coaches, teachers and grassroots organizers can gain the latest knowledge and best practices for the sport.

"The new campus will bring people from different walks of life together and serve as a key part of the Mid-Atlantic community, fulfilling their social and emotional needs, elevating and enhancing the lives of all who visit," said Beth Twomey, chief operating officer for USTA Mid-Atlantic. "It will be a hub of learning, teaching and growth that amplifies beyond its walls out to the larger community and Mid-Atlantic region."

In addition to community-based tennis and outreach programs, USTA MAS anticipates that the tennis campus will be a top venue to draw regional, national and international tennis events that will engage fans and players from across the country and beyond. The organization estimates hosting more than 50 annual tennis events and projects more than 78,000 event attendees.Coupled with daily tennis programming, tournaments and community events the campus is estimated to contribute $8.5 million in economic impact annually.

USTA MAS plans to build the tennis campus prominently in the heart of Loudoun County, Va. The project will cost approximately $42 million and has an anticipated grand opening in 2025. The USTA MAS Tennis Campus is the anchor feature of a planned community, with a diverse slate of home sites and community amenities.

USTA Mid-Atlantic worked collaboratively with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and Loudoun County Economic Development to select the location, which is 33 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

"We are pleased that USTA Mid-Atlantic has chosen Loudoun County for their new headquarters and facility.This project will provide a place where the next generation of players can learn perseverance, integrity, and fair play," said Loudoun Chair-at-large Phyllis Randall. "The pandemic has shown us just how important it is for all our residents to have access to open space and opportunities for outdoor recreation. This project will provide both outdoor and indoor courts which will provide a wonderful place for our citizens to get exercise and have fun safely."

USTA MAS has accepted a $250,000 Loudoun County Business incentive from Loudoun Economic Development for the tennis campus project.

"The USTA Mid-Atlantic headquarters and facility adds another dimension to the diverse recreational options and sports assets in our county," said Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer."We have been working with the USTA MAS team for years to bring this concept to reality, and today every step of that journey was rewarded with a great project that all Loudouners can be proud of."

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors and the Economic Development Authority will have a public vote for final approval of the incentive package during the March 15, 2022 Board of Supervisors meeting. The development is subject to legislative action on a pending rezoning application.

Following the meeting, USTA Mid-Atlantic will conduct a capital campaign to secure funding to make the campus plan a reality. USTA MAS will seek additional partners, corporate entities and individuals aligned with the mission and shared values for tax-deductible contributions and grants to support funding the project cost.

For more information about the tennis campus, visit www.ustamidatlantictenniscampus.com .

About USTA Mid-Atlantic

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Section, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits. Our mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis. Our vision is tennis in EVERY community. USTA Mid-Atlantic has a wide-reaching impact. We operate leagues, tournaments, and other programs and events throughout the region for nearly 28,000 adult and youth members in Washington D.C.,Maryland, Virginia, and eastern and southern West Virginia. We support the community providers, facilities, and coaches that directly deliver the sport. The many health and social benefits of tennis have made it more popular than ever, and USTA Mid-Atlantic's programs and outreach are rising to meet that demand. USTA Mid-Atlantic has been part of the official governing body for tennis in America since 1923. Follow USTA Mid-Atlantic on Facebook (@ustamas), Twitter (@USTAMidAtlantic) and Instagram (@ustamas) for all the latest tennis information in the Mid-Atlantic.

