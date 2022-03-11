ePlus Commences 2022 Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow Program

HERNDON, Va., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that its 2022 GRIT: Girls Re-Imagining Tomorrow® program has kicked off at six schools across the country. For the past five years, GRIT creators ePlus and Cisco have introduced school-aged girls to technology-based careers and positions available to them, with an emphasis on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI).

Run by executive volunteers from ePlus and Cisco, the 2022 GRIT program includes more than 90 students from schools in California, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The GRIT program curriculum provides not only STEAM1 education, but also mentorship opportunities for public speaking, online safety, stewardship skills and business etiquette facilitated by corporate executives, real-world experiences and hands-on examples of tangible career skills, such as coding and programming. The 2022 curriculum will also cover topics including cyberbullying, personal branding, imposter syndrome, and provide an immersive understanding of AI and the Internet of Things. The girls will also hear from inspiring guest speakers, including Alyssa Carson, a young astronaut in training.

During the first day of the GRIT 2022 program, participants met each other, took DiSC personality assessments, participated in coding exercises and interacted with executives for lessons on social media and more. Girls at one school received a virtual visit from the city Mayor and the superintendent of its school system, and received refurbished laptops and backpacks donated by Patagonia, a leading retailer of sustainable outdoor clothing and supporter of the 2022 GRIT program.

"There is a staggering shortage of women in technology jobs around the world, and while some progress has been made to bridge the gender gap in STEAM fields, women are still significantly underrepresented," said Elaine Marion, chief financial officer of ePlus. "GRIT is a great source of pride for ePlus as it provides the participants with incredible opportunities for learning, growth and development. We are so thankful for the volunteers who run the program each year, to the schools who open their doors to us and to the girls whose smiles, winning attitudes and dedication to learning keep us inspired."

