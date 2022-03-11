The HR firm will receive two prestigious awards affirming its efforts to empower women in the workplace

HR Collaborative Recognized for Its Women Leadership The HR firm will receive two prestigious awards affirming its efforts to empower women in the workplace

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, West Michigan-based HR consulting firm, HR Collaborative was honored with two prestigious awards affirming its efforts to empower women in the workplace.

The Women's Resource Center selected HR Collaborative as an honoree for the 32nd Annual Pillar Awards, and the Grand Rapids Business Journal (GRBJ) selected HR Collaborative's founder and president Beth Kelly as one of the 50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan.

32nd Annual Pillar Awards

Since 1987, the Women's Resource Center has held the Pillar Awards to showcase the efforts of West Michigan employers who are pillars of support for working women. Honorees have implemented best practices that empower women at work.

HR Collaborative was selected for its progressive and inclusive practices to improve working women's recruitment, retention, and advancement. In particular, the Women's Resource Center cited the firm's HR Flex Professional model for the opportunities it provides women to continue advancing their careers while also managing family and personal commitments.

50 Most Influential Women in West Michigan

For 25 years, GRBJ has recognized 50 of the most influential women in West Michigan. This year, HR Collaborative's founder and president Beth Kelly was one of them.

Honorees represent a broad cross-section of industries and organizations and are leaders in the West Michigan business community. The GRBJ's editorial department selected the 50 honorees based on community involvement, leadership capabilities, depth of responsibility, and participation in mentoring other women.

GRBJ's editorial department selected Kelly for the impact she's had on the region by founding and growing HR Collaborative as well as her volunteer work in the community. (Read Kelly's featured profile here.)

"We are honored to be recognized for our business success and our contribution to the world of work for women," said Kelly. "These awards validate and fuel our efforts to make work better for everyone."

About HR Collaborative

HR Collaborative is a women-owned and led full-service HR firm, based in West Michigan with clients across the Midwest. HR Collaborative makes work better for small to mid-sized organizations by filling in the HR gaps they have today and working with them to build sustainable people practices for tomorrow. Learn more at hrcollaborative.com.

Media Contact

Greg Collette

Marketing Lead

616.333.0982

greg.collette@hrcollaborative.com

View original content:

SOURCE HR Collaborative