Kao USA Conducts Voluntary Recall of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer

CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kao USA Inc. is asking consumers to check their Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer 3 oz and 10 oz products to determine if it is part of a voluntary recall of the product.

Select units of Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer could show the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, people who have certain health problems such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections. Kao USA is urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion specified below as a precautionary measure.

Further investigation to determine the scope of the issue is still ongoing. However, Kao USA Inc. promptly took the precautionary step of issuing a voluntary recall of the affected product by removing the product in question from warehouses, working with retailers to ensure the product is removed from store shelves, and proactively notifying consumers.

The amount of recalled product is limited to two sizes offered for Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Only specific lots of the 3 oz and 10 oz sizes are affected.

IDENTIFYING THE AFFECTED PRODUCTS

Jergens® Ultra Healing Moisturizer, manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021 , could be impacted.

The affected lot codes for the 3 oz size can be found on the back of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":



















ZU712851 ZU712911

















ZU712861 ZU722851

















ZU712871 ZU722881

















ZU712881



The affected lot codes for the 10 oz size can be found on the bottom of the bottle printed in black ink and begin with the prefix "ZU":



















ZU722741 ZU732791

















ZU722771 ZU732801

















ZU722781 ZU732811

















ZU732781 ZU73282

Kao USA Inc. has informed regulatory authorities of the issue and we are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com. (Hours of operation: Monday - Friday, 9AM - 5PM US ET) A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to easily return the product.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA's MedWatch Program by one of the following methods:

By phone at 888.463.6332

By mail:

MedWatch

The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program

US Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville MD 20857-0001

On the MedWatch Web site at: http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/

Another option is to report any adverse events with the use of this product to Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or email us at consumer@kao.com.

