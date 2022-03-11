Navitas drives Xiaomi Redmi K50 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Gaming phone

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) – the leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs - today officially announced that its next-generation GaNFast power ICs with GaNSense™ technology drive a special-edition Redmi smartphone just launched in China. The K50 Champion Edition gaming phone is a joint-release by Redmi and the legendary Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, celebrating their 2021-season Formula 1 constructors' championship victory.

Matching the race-winning speed of the legendary 8-times-champion Mercedes-AMG F1 team, the co-branded Redmi K50 'champion' gaming phone can fully charge in a lightning-fast 17 minutes. Even under full-speed, intense gaming use, 0-100% charging can be achieved in only 37 minutes - a refreshing record in the industry. This remarkable improvement in charging speed is delivered by Navitas' next-gen GaN power ICs.

The Redmi K50 Champion Edition has 6.67-inch flexible OLED screen, with DisplayMate A+ certification, and Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 processor, plus dual Sony cameras on front and rear. A powerful 4700mAh battery is squeezed into a slimline 8.5mm body, with "dual heat source separation" to separate processor heat from the charging circuit. Double vapor-chamber (VC) liquid cooling, with a total area of up to 4860mm² keeps the phone cool and the gaming at top-speed.

Exterior design incorporates the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team's exclusive green mid-waistline, green breathing lights, carbon-fiber-textured two-wing design, and the F1 checkered flag. The new K50 series has achieved breakthroughs in performance, appearance, heat dissipation, battery life, fast charging and many other aspects, and has been dubbed the a "cold-blooded flagship, firing on all cylinders".

Driven by Navitas, the K50's 120W ultra-fast charger measures a tight 55 x 55 x 28.4 mm (86 cc), a light-weight 138 g, and achieves an industry-leading power density of 1.4 W/cc.

Next-gen GaN operates 20x faster than traditional silicon, and can deliver up to 3x more power and 3x more charging speed in half the size and weight. GaNFast ICs with GaNSense technology integrate real-time, accurate sensing of system parameters, including current and temperature to increase energy savings by 10% and improve system reliability with a 'detect-to-protect' performance of only 30 ns - 6x faster than discrete implementations.

Wang Xiang, President and Partner of Xiaomi Group, said about the product launch: "We are very pleased to see the cooperation happen once again between Xiaomi and Navitas Semiconductor. Our newly-released Redmi K50 Champion Edition gaming phone comes with an in-box 120W GaN charger, enabling an industry-leading charging experience. We look forward to continuing our in-depth collaboration with Navitas and continue to bring a faster and lighter consumer charging experience to our mobile phone customers with superior products and leading technologies.

"We are excited that Redmi selected Navitas for this high-profile K50 Champion 'in-box' ultra-fast charger, adding to our long, successful partnership," said Gene Sheridan, Navitas' CEO and co-founder. "It's a perfect match of GaNFast charging, Redmi gaming passion and Formula 1's incredible speed."

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. The company's market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked no. 2 globally in the second quarter of 2021. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374.5 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones and laptops) as of 31 March 31, 2021, excluding smartphones and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2021, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the third time, ranking 338th, up 84 places compared to 2020.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 145 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

