Orgain Partners with the NCAA for the First-Ever March Madness® Women's Basketball Tournament

The leader in clean nutrition will sponsor the "Player of the Game" and "Difference Maker" player recognitions

IRVINE, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orgain, the leader in high-quality, delicious-tasting clean nutrition is bringing "That Orgain Feeling" to women's college basketball this season. For the first time since its debut 40 years ago, the NCAA women's basketball tournament will officially be named "March Madness®," a term previously reserved exclusively for the men's tournament. Throughout the tournament, Orgain will sponsor eleven "Player of the Game" features, one of which will be recognized as a "Difference Maker" - a player who uses their instincts and out-plays everyone else on the court.

The sponsorship is an extension of the brand's first national campaign, " That Orgain Feeling ," which brings to light how clean nutrition can help people feel better, which leads to positive outcomes and invites more triumphant, do-anything feelings of accomplishment and joy. When you sink that buzzer beater, make a steal or simply take it all in from the stands, "That Orgain Feeling" is the feeling you get from clean nutrition, when you're firing on all cylinders and feeling like you can take on the world and whatever it throws your way. The ads will appear on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC beginning in the First Round of competition on March 18, through the start of the Elite 8 on March 28.

"Athletes of all skill levels have played an integral role in making Orgain the success that it is today, so we're thrilled to be able to support the inaugural Women's March Madness tournament," said Dr. Andrew Abraham, founder and CEO of Orgain. "How athletes perform starts with how they fuel their bodies, which is why we're excited to show fans the power they can unlock through good, clean nutrition."

To further underscore its celebration of Women's History Month and support women's hoops, Orgain has teamed up with TikTok duo The Cavinder Twins , who are collegiate athletes at Fresno State University (Fresno, CA). Alongside Haley and Hanna Cavinder, Orgain will issue a TikTok challenge, encouraging fans to duet their best basketball trick shot using the #ThatOrgainFeeling hashtag. The challenge is in support of Orgain's mission to help more people live vibrant lives through the power of clean nutrition and in partnership with the Los Angeles Public Food Policy Council. As part of this relationship, Orgain will support the LAFPC Healthy Neighborhood Market Network, a program empowering small business owners in low-income neighborhoods to bring good food to their communities. The challenge will start on Selection Sunday, March 13, and run through the end of the tournament.

Orgain offers a portfolio of more than 30 items, including the No.1 bestselling plant-based and organic protein powder, protein shake and nutritional shake in the United States, among other products. Available in more than 20 flavors, there is something for everyone, including products specially formulated for kids and athletes. For more information, please visit Orgain.com, and capture that Orgain feeling by following @DrinkOrgain on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About Orgain:

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham, who used organic nutrition to save his own life during a battle with cancer at a young age, and now it's made to serve the diverse needs of millions more. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious clean and organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Orgain products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids using only the highest-quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit Orgain.com .

