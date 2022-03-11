Sage Path Financial Advisors Growing Rapidly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Path Financial Advisors is happy to announce the recent hire of Mar Anderson, its second Administrative Assistant, within six months. The new hire enhances our ability to continue providing holistic financial guidance and retirement planning for our clients, with a high level of customer service.

Helping you grow your financial future, and manage your financial present, the right way. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be expanding so rapidly. In 2021, we grew by 168%, and 2022 forecasts show even more growth! Mar will enhance our ability to follow our vision to provide all of our clients a clear journey through their financial world," says Jason Fuchs, Managing Director, Sage Path Financial Advisors. "Mar brings over 14 years of experience to the table along with a strong track record of high performance, problem-solving, and customer service. Mar is a powerful resource in the workplace and radiates positivity."

Benefits of the new hire include:

Improved operational processes

Enhanced customer service

Added problem-solving capabilities

About Sage Path Financial Advisors: Providing financial advice and guidance. Sage Path helps improve all elements of your financial life whenever, however, you need it.

Jason Fuchs, AAMS®

Managing Director

Sage Path Financial Advisors

904-366-9388

jfuchs@sagepathfa.com

512 Rosebud Ln, Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Securities and investment advisory services offered through FSC Securities Corporation (FSC), member FINRA/SIPC. FSC is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of FSC.

