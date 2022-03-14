5WPR Named to List of Clutch's Best-Performing Social Media Marketing Companies 2022

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR has been recognized by Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially announced its 2021 Top Global Advertising & Marketing Firms, ranking 5WPR among the top 15 social media marketing companies in the Influencer Marketing and LinkedIn Marketing categories.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

Clutch evaluates numerous companies on a strict set of criteria including their social media presence, former clients, brand reputation, and recency of verified reviews to determine rankings. The platform serves as an honest and transparent database for businesses looking to hire firms across the creative, marketing and IT landscapes.

"We are honored to be ranked by Clutch as a leading social media marketing agency," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Social media is a critical venue for brands, and our digital team has done incredible work in establishing and amplifying the voices of both our B2B and B2C clients to communicate with their audiences and transform their digital presence."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as receiving numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, and being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations