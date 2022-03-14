CATALYST POWER LAUNCHES CLEANER ENERGY SERVICES FOR MASSACHUSETTS COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES

MASSACHUSETTS COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES CAN REALIZE SIGNIFICANT ENERGY SAVINGS

BOSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching service in Massachusetts within the NSTAR and National Grid utility footprints. Catalyst Power provides cleaner energy solutions to Massachusetts businesses, including custom-priced energy service, Connected Microgrids, and both onsite and offsite solar options that allow companies to reduce energy costs, generate revenue, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience. Massachusetts is Catalyst Power's third state in the Northeast–joining Connecticut and New York.

"Massachusetts businesses have a fantastic opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs with cleaner energy solutions. We're thrilled to be entering the Massachusetts market to help businesses–which pay among the highest energy prices in the country– save while building their long-term sustainability," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "Catalyst Power is the leading company focused on helping commercial and industrial businesses access clean energy savings and revenue. Massachusetts's middle market has been underserved for too long. They are an important part of the state's economy that deserves access to all the benefits of cheaper, cleaner energy–we're here to help them."

Catalyst Power develops innovative energy supply solutions for commercial and industrial companies, with a focus on a first-of-its-kind network of Connected Microgrids, a no-up-front-cost custom solution using onsite solar panels and with back-up generators and batteries, as well as retail power and gas supply and a local Community Solar program. Catalyst Power provides small- to industrial-sized businesses access to distributed generation through our network of Connected Microgrids. The company utilizes a proprietary ecommerce platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy projects for our retail energy clients.

Businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can utilize the company's ecommerce dashboard: https://catalystpower.com

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent, integrated provider of cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector through commercial energy, customized Connected Microgrid solutions, and community solar to underserved middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers, improving the overall efficiency and environmental impact of their supply. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info: www.catalystpower.com

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at www.bpenergypartners.com.

