CECO Environmental Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Delivered Continued Quarterly Bookings Growth and Sequential Increases in Revenue and Margins

DALLAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment, and industrial equipment, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year results of 2021.

CECO Environmental Corp. Logo (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/CECO Environmental Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2021*

Revenue of $93.6 million , compared with $82.9 million

Gross profit of $28.5 million (30.5% margin), compared with $26.2 million (31.6% margin)

Operating income of $5.3 million , compared with $3.7 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $7.7 million , compared with $8.8 million

Net income of $1.2 million , compared with $1.8 million

Non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million , compared with $5.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million , compared with $9.9 million

Bookings of $90.6 million , compared with $77.2 million

Backlog of $213.9 million , compared with $183.1 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.03 , compared with $0.05

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.10 , compared with $0.16

Bank Debt of $65.5 million , compared with $74.0 million

Repurchased approximately 177,000 shares of common stock at cost of $1.3 million

Highlights of Full Year 2021*

Revenue of $324.1 million , compared with $316.0 million

Gross profit of $100.9 million (31.1% margin), compared with $105.1 million (33.3% margin)

Operating income of $9.9 million , compared with operating income of $13.3 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $19.1 million , compared with $28.2 million

Net income of $1.4 million , compared with $8.2 million

Non-GAAP net income of $9.8 million , compared with $19.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $25.0 million , compared with $32.8 million

Bookings of $360.8 million , compared with $279.6 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.04 , compared with $0.23

Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.28 , compared with $0.55

Repurchased approximately 699,000 shares of common stock at cost of $5.0 million

*All comparisons are versus the comparable prior year period, unless otherwise stated

"Our continued orders growth in the fourth quarter capped a year in which we grew overall bookings 29 percent and put CECO in position for solid growth in 2022," said Todd Gleason, Chief Executive Officer. "As we expected, CECO delivered sequential growth in revenue and margins in the fourth quarter, despite unprecedented inflation, labor and material shortages. We also completed the purchase of all of the shares authorized by our previously announced share repurchase program and continued to reduce net debt levels."

Mr. Gleason concluded, "We expect to continue to reshape our portfolio to expand our leadership positions in industrial air, industrial water and to support the energy transition. Already in 2022, we completed the acquisition of GRC which grows our short-cycle industrial sales and expands our presence in the water infrastructure and flow management markets. We expect to deliver solid organic sales growth and double-digit EBITDA growth in 2022, which will be enhanced by strategic, accretive acquisitions."

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call is scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by going to the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com/events-calendar or by dialing (888) 346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., (855) 669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or Toll/International +1(412) 317-5251.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com for seven days. The replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., (855) 669-9658 (Toll-Free) within Canada, or Toll/International +1 (412) 317-0088 and entering access code 2120412.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a global leader in industrial air quality and water treatment, serving a diversified set of niche markets through an attractive asset-light business model. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom engineered systems for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE". For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Contact:

Matthew Eckl, Chief Financial Officer

(888) 990-6670

investor.relations@onececo.com

CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,902



$ 35,992

Restricted cash



2,093





1,819

Accounts receivable, net



74,991





63,046

Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts



51,429





45,498

Inventories, net



17,052





17,343

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



10,760





11,530

Prepaid income taxes



2,784





7,790

Assets held for sale

—





467

Total current assets



189,011





183,485

Property, plant and equipment, net



15,948





16,228

Right-of-use assets from operating leases



10,893





11,376

Goodwill



161,183





161,820

Intangible assets – finite life, net



25,841





29,637

Intangible assets – indefinite life



9,629





12,937

Deferred income taxes



505





—

Deferred charges and other assets



3,187





3,831

Total assets

$ 416,197



$ 419,314

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Current portion of debt

$ 2,203



$ 3,125

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



84,081





84,997

Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts



28,908





20,691

Income taxes payable



1,493





543

Total current liabilities



116,685





109,356

Other liabilities



14,826





20,576

Debt, less current portion



61,577





69,491

Deferred income tax liability, net



8,390





6,970

Operating lease liabilities



8,762





9,310

Total liabilities



210,240





215,703

Commitments and contingencies











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, none issued

—



—

Common stock, $.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 35,028,197 and 35,504,757 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



350





355

Capital in excess of par value



252,989





255,296

Accumulated loss



(36,715)





(38,141)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(12,070)





(14,496)







204,554





203,014

Less treasury stock, at cost, zero and 137,920 shares at December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively



—





(356)

Total CECO shareholders' equity



204,554





202,658

Non-controlling interest



1,403





953

Total shareholders' equity



205,957





203,611

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 416,197



$ 419,314



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$ 93,589



$ 82,930



$ 324,140



$ 316,011

Cost of sales



65,054





56,707





223,218





210,883

Gross profit



28,535





26,223





100,922





105,128

Selling and administrative expenses



20,903





17,561





81,797





76,926

Amortization and earnout expenses



1,940





3,253





7,789





8,799

Restructuring expenses (income)



(23)





578





632





2,331

Acquisition and integration expenses



461





287





818





1,354

Executive transition expenses



—





—





29





1,522

Intangible asset impairment



—





850





—





850

Income from operations



5,254





3,694





9,857





13,346

Other income (expense), net



(1,076)





976





(2,231)





2,033

Interest expense



(800)





(795)





(2,952)





(3,535)

Income before income taxes



3,378





3,875





4,674





11,844

Income tax expense



1,878





2,123





2,691





3,672

Net income



1,500





1,752





1,983





8,172

Non-controlling interest



(298)





28





(557)





39

Net income attributable to CECO Environmental Corp.

$ 1,202



$ 1,780



$ 1,426



$ 8,211

Income per share:























Basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.23

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.23

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic



35,399,724





35,366,837





35,345,785





35,289,616

Diluted



35,537,136





35,655,014





35,594,779





35,520,670



CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES





Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 5.3



$ 3.7



$ 9.9



$ 13.3

Operating margin in accordance with GAAP



5.7 %



4.5 %



3.1 %



4.2 % Amortization and earnout expenses



1.9





3.3





7.8





8.8

Restructuring expenses



—





0.6





0.6





2.3

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.5





0.3





0.8





1.4

Executive transition expenses



—





—





—





1.5

Intangible asset impairment



—





0.9





—





0.9

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 7.7



$ 8.8



$ 19.1



$ 28.2

Non-GAAP operating margin



8.2 %



10.6 %



5.9 %



8.9 %







Three Months Ended December 31,



For the Year Ended December 31,

(dollars in millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020

Net income as reported in accordance with GAAP

$ 1.2



$ 1.8



$ 1.4



$ 8.2

Amortization and earnout expenses



1.9





3.3





7.8





8.8

Restructuring expenses



—





0.6





0.6





2.3

Acquisition and integration expenses



0.5





0.3





0.8





1.4

Executive transition expenses



—





—





—





1.5

Intangible asset impairment



—





0.9





—





0.9

Foreign currency remeasurement



0.5





—





2.0





0.3

Tax benefit expense of adjustments



(0.7)





(1.3)





(2.8)





(3.9)

Non-GAAP net income

$ 3.4



$ 5.6



$ 9.8



$ 19.5

Depreciation



0.8





0.6





3.2





2.5

Non-cash stock compensation



0.9





0.5





3.3





2.0

Other (income) expense



0.6





(1.0)





0.2





(2.3)

Interest expense



0.8





0.8





3.0





3.5

Income tax expense



2.6





3.4





5.5





7.6

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9.1



$ 9.9



$ 25.0



$ 32.8



























Earnings per share:























Basic

$ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.23

Diluted

$ 0.03



$ 0.05



$ 0.04



$ 0.23



























Non-GAAP net income per share:























Basic

$ 0.10



$ 0.16



$ 0.28



$ 0.55

Diluted

$ 0.10



$ 0.16



$ 0.28



$ 0.55



NOTE REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

CECO is providing certain non-GAAP historical financial measures as presented above as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing individuals to better assess the ongoing nature of CECO's core operations. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is a numerical measure of a company's historical financial performance that excludes amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, as we present them in the financial data included in this press release, have been adjusted to exclude the effects of amortization expenses for acquisition related intangible assets, contingent retention and earnout expenses, restructuring expenses primarily relating to severance and legal expenses, acquisition and integration expenses which include retention, legal, accounting, banking, and other expenses, executive transition expenses, foreign currency remeasurement and other nonrecurring or infrequent items and the associated tax benefit of these items. Management believes that these items are not necessarily indicative of the Company's ongoing operations and their exclusion provides individuals with additional information to compare the Company's results over multiple periods. Management utilizes this information to evaluate its ongoing financial performance. Our financial statements may continue to be affected by items similar to those excluded in the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that all such costs are unusual or infrequent.

Non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, and should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of CECO's results as reported under GAAP. Additionally, CECO cautions investors that non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In accordance with the requirements of Regulation G issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA stated in the tables above are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

SAFE HARBOR

Any statements contained in this Press Release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements about management's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and should be evaluated as such. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance. We use words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "will," "plan," "should" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties, among others, that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed under "Part I – Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and include, but are not limited to: the sensitivity of our business to economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in CECO's service areas; dependence on fixed price contracts and the risks associated therewith, including actual costs exceeding estimates and method of accounting for revenue; the effect of growth on CECO's infrastructure, resources, and existing sales; the ability to expand operations in both new and existing markets; the potential for contract delay or cancellation as a result of on-going or worsening supply chain challenges; liabilities arising from faulty services or products that could result in significant professional or product liability, warranty, or other claims; changes in or developments with respect to any litigation or investigation; failure to meet timely completion or performance standards that could result in higher cost and reduced profits or, in some cases, losses on projects; the potential for fluctuations in prices for manufactured components and raw materials, including as a result of tariffs and surcharges; the substantial amount of debt incurred in connection with our strategic transactions and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; the impact of federal, state or local government regulations; our ability to repurchase shares of our common stock and the amounts and timing of repurchases, if any; economic and political conditions generally; our ability to successfully realize the expected benefits of our restructuring program; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize the synergies from strategic transactions; and unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including cyber security threats, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities or public health crises, such as uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"), as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Many of these risks are beyond management's ability to control or predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material aspects from those currently anticipated. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements as they speak only to our views as of the date the statement is made. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.