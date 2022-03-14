Coupa Software Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

- Record Annual Revenues of $725 Million, 34% Year-Over-Year Growth
- Record Annual Calculated Billings of $855 Million, 33% Year-Over-Year Growth
- Record Annual Operating Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows of $168 Million and $156 Million, Respectively
SAN MATEO, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.
"We finished the fiscal year strong, delivering record revenue and free cash flow results in the fourth quarter," said Rob Bernshteyn, chairman and chief executive officer at Coupa. "During Fiscal '22, we grew new business in excess of 60%, which we define as new recurring revenue from new customer logos and add-on transactions. That growth was driven by strength in our core business, coupled with momentum in our integration of acquired assets. Our customers continue to realize meaningful value and reach new levels of success with Coupa's all-in-one Business Spend Management platform. As the clear leader in Business Spend Management, we're tightly aligned with our community to bring back-office digital transformation to the forefront, a journey that's only just beginning for many companies."
Fourth Quarter Results:
- Total revenues were $193.3 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. Subscription revenues were $173.0 million, an increase of 28% compared to the same period last year.
- Calculated billings were $318.5 million, an increase of 18% compared to the same period last year. On an organic basis (without giving effect to acquired deferred revenue from LLamasoft of $14.8 million in the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021), this represents an increase of 25%.
- GAAP operating loss was $59.8 million, compared to $95.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income was $27.8 million, compared to $11.2 million for the same period last year.
- GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $96.0 million, compared to $61.4 million for the same period last year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $1.29, compared to $0.85 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $14.4 million, compared to $13.0 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.19, compared to $0.17 for the same period last year.
- Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows were positive $64.2 million and $60.6 million, respectively.
Fiscal Year 2022 Results:
- Total revenues were $725.3 million, an increase of 34% from the previous year. Subscription revenues were $634.0 million, an increase of 35% from the previous year.
- GAAP operating loss was $244.1 million, compared to $166.6 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP operating income was $89.4 million, compared to $52.7 million for the previous year.
- GAAP net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $379.0 million, compared to $180.1 million for the previous year. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $5.13, compared to $2.63 for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $63.2 million, compared to $55.7 million for the previous year. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated was $0.83, compared to $0.77 for the previous year.
- Operating cash flows and adjusted free cash flows for the year ended January 31, 2022, were positive $168.1 million and $155.6 million, respectively.
See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables below for important information regarding the non-GAAP measures used by Coupa.
Business Outlook:
The following forward-looking statements reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 14, 2022.
First quarter of fiscal 2023:
- Total revenues are expected to be $189.0 to $191.0 million.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $171.0 to $173.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $18.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $6.0 to $8.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.03 to $0.06 per share.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 86.5 million shares.
Full year fiscal 2023:
- Total revenues are expected to be $836.0 to $840.0 million.
- Subscription revenues are expected to be $756.0 to $760.0 million.
- Professional services and other revenues are expected to be approximately $80.0 million.
- Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be $25.0 to $29.0 million.
- Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is expected to be $0.15 to $0.19 per share.
- Diluted weighted average share count is expected to be approximately 88.0 million shares.
Coupa has not reconciled its expectations for non-GAAP income from operations to GAAP loss from operations, or non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated to GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated because certain items excluded from non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, such as charges related to stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt issuance costs, gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes, the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests, and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. In addition, the effect of the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes in 2018, 2019 and 2020 cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time. The effect of these items may be significant.
Recent Business Highlights:
- Welcomed many new customers into the Coupa Community in Q4, including Entrata, Formlabs, Fresh Consulting, Grammarly, Happify Inc, Hey Car - Mobility Trader Holding GmbH, Hippo Insurance, Hopper, HotSpot Therapeutics, Index Exchange, IO Bio US, Inc, Libbs Farmacêutica, Luzerner Kantonsspital, Lyten, MasterClass, M-Files, Natural One S/A, NSW Rural Fire Service, Nurix, Ohio Transmission Corporation, Olive, Pernod Ricard Deutschland GmbH, Playstudios, Inc., Remote Technology, Inc., Revel Transit Inc., Rocky Mountaineer, Schrodinger, Science 37, Inc., Senta Partners, Shps Tecnologia E Servicos Ltda, Sloan Valve Co, St. Joseph's University Medical Center, Stahl, Stuart Delivery SL., Sun Auto Tire & Service, Sweetgreen, Tamouh Integrated Business Services LLC, Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., The Alpha Corporation of Tennessee, The Financial Times Ltd, Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, Transplace Texas, LP, ÜSTRA Hannoversche Verkehrsbetriebe AG, WealthSimple Inc, WorldStrides LLC, and WSH.
- Launched Coupa Travel and Expense, a fully unified solution to transform the traveler experience and deliver real-time travel spend optimization.
- Launched Community.ai, a set of next-gen spend management innovations to transform B2B communities and how buyers and sellers interact.
- Announced two Coupa Pay partnerships with HSBC and AirPlus to provide European companies with access to a fast, seamless, and secure way to manage payments with virtual cards.
- Opened submissions for its Spendsetter Awards to recognize leaders revolutionizing business spend management (BSM) at its global community conference Inspire in North America and EMEA.
- Launched a mentoring program with Black Young Professionals (BYP) and Coupa Empower.
- Launched its new video series "Trends on Spend" with Coupa Chief Procurement Officer Michael Van Keulen.
President, Finance & Operations – Role Change:
Coupa also announces today that Todd Ford, its President, Finance & Operations, will transition from his current executive position to a newly created advisory role of President & CFO, Emeritus.
"I want to thank Todd for his tremendous contributions at Coupa over the past seven years. He is an incredible leader at Coupa and partner to me," said Bernshteyn. "We are fortunate that Todd has developed and supported senior leaders in our Finance organization to succeed him, and with Todd continuing his transition as an advisor for an extended period, we expect to have a very smooth transition."
Conference Call Information:
Coupa will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today.
The live webcast will be accessible on Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay will be available through the same link.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating (loss) income, non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, non-GAAP net (loss) income per basic and diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated, and adjusted free cash flows. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and Coupa's management regularly reviews and uses these measures for business planning and other purposes.
Non-GAAP operating (loss) income and non-GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated exclude certain items from the corresponding GAAP measures, including: stock-based compensation expenses; amortization of acquired intangible assets; the change in fair value of contingent consideration related to an acquisition; amortization of debt discount and issuance costs; gain or loss on conversion of convertible senior notes; the adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests; and related tax effects, including non-recurring income tax adjustments. In addition, the weighted average diluted shares figure used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated reflects the anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the company's offerings of convertible notes.
Adjusted free cash flows is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment, plus repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount, plus one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination. Coupa has the ability to settle obligations related to its senior notes through the use of cash, shares of its common stock, or a combination of both, at its election.
Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other users of its financial information because they provide a way to measure and evaluate Coupa's underlying operating performance and the strength of its core business consistently across the periods presented. Coupa believes these non-GAAP measures are also useful for comparing its operating performance to that of other companies in its industry, because they eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary between companies for reasons unrelated to their operating performance. Coupa believes that adjusted free cash flows also provides a useful measure of the company's capital strength and liquidity, although it is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
Coupa uses these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its performance and liquidity, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to communicate with its board of directors concerning its financial performance and liquidity. Coupa's definitions of its non-GAAP measures may differ from those used by other companies for similarly-titled measures, and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, Coupa's non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, the company's GAAP results.
Coupa encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view its non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. In addition, Coupa compensates for the limitations of its non-GAAP financial measures by providing a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These reconciliations are included in the tables attached to this release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts, including the statements of management and statements in "Business Outlook," are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Coupa's current expectations and projections about future events and trends that Coupa believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, cash flows, liquidity and financial needs.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, without limitation: Coupa is subject to macroeconomic uncertainties driven by the war in Ukraine, inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic; Coupa has a limited operating history at its current scale, which makes it difficult to predict its future operating results; Coupa may not be able to manage its recent rapid growth effectively; risks related to past and future business acquisitions, including their integration with Coupa's existing business model, operations and culture; if Coupa is unable to attract new customers, the growth of its revenues will be adversely affected; because its platform is sold to large enterprises with complex operating environments, Coupa encounters long and unpredictable sales cycles; the markets in which Coupa participates are intensely competitive; Coupa's business depends in part on its customers renewing their subscriptions and purchasing additional subscriptions; Coupa may not be successful in expanding its sales efforts or developing widespread brand awareness in a cost-effective manner; risks and liabilities related to breach of its security measures or unauthorized access to customer data; and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and global economic conditions.
These and other risks and uncertainties that could affect Coupa's future results are included under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in Coupa's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 7, 2021, which is available at investors.coupa.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other periodic filings Coupa makes with the SEC.
The forward-looking statements in this release reflect Coupa's expectations as of March 14, 2022. Coupa undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in its expectations.
The financial results presented in this press release are unaudited and are therefore preliminary. They should not be viewed as a substitute for financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There is a possibility that Coupa's fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results could change prior to the completion of the fiscal 2022 audit.
About Coupa Software
Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
January 31,
Year Ended
January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Subscription
$ 172,955
$ 134,942
$ 634,034
$ 470,341
Professional services and other
20,343
28,602
91,255
71,302
Total revenues
193,298
163,544
725,289
541,643
Cost of revenues:
Subscription
55,097
48,039
209,799
147,374
Professional services and other
21,572
31,598
103,437
74,327
Total cost of revenues
76,669
79,637
313,236
221,701
Gross profit
116,629
83,907
412,053
319,942
Operating expenses:
Research and development
40,860
46,383
166,486
133,842
Sales and marketing
89,885
86,481
327,786
236,312
General and administrative
45,727
46,400
161,865
116,341
Total operating expenses
176,472
179,264
656,137
486,495
Loss from operations
(59,843)
(95,357)
(244,084)
(166,553)
Interest expense
(31,887)
(29,451)
(122,741)
(91,271)
Other income (expense), net
(2,137)
4,488
(4,883)
13,321
Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(93,867)
(120,320)
(371,708)
(244,503)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
95
(58,933)
(2,602)
(64,386)
Net loss
(93,962)
(61,387)
(369,106)
(180,117)
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
(273)
—
(1,063)
—
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
2,323
—
10,996
—
Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$ (96,012)
$ (61,387)
$ (379,039)
$ (180,117)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$ (1.29)
$ (0.85)
$ (5.13)
$ (2.63)
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted
74,715
72,160
73,816
68,559
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
January 31, 2022
January 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 506,459
$ 323,284
Marketable securities
223,032
283,036
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
226,191
196,009
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
38,270
36,381
Deferred commissions, current portion
21,096
15,541
Total current assets
1,015,048
854,251
Property and equipment, net
30,576
28,266
Deferred commissions, net of current portion
48,562
36,832
Goodwill
1,514,550
1,480,847
Intangible assets, net
510,663
632,173
Operating lease right-of-use assets
42,659
41,305
Other assets
31,121
31,491
Total assets
$ 3,193,179
$ 3,105,165
Liabilities, Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests, Other Temporary Equity and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 4,610
$ 4,831
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
79,160
80,271
Deferred revenue, current portion
468,783
356,115
Current portion of convertible senior notes, net
1,639
609,068
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
12,760
11,222
Total current liabilities
566,952
1,061,507
Convertible senior notes, net
1,614,257
897,525
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
22,655
5,773
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
31,172
31,845
Other liabilities
52,481
67,915
Total liabilities
2,287,517
2,064,565
Redeemable non-controlling interests
12,084
—
Other temporary equity
—
369
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share
—
—
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share
7
7
Additional paid-in capital
1,778,840
1,556,865
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,643
9,165
Accumulated deficit
(894,912)
(525,806)
Total stockholders' equity
893,578
1,040,231
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, other temporary equity and stockholders' equity
$ 3,193,179
$ 3,105,165
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Year Ended
January 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
$ (379,039)
$ (180,117)
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests
9,933
—
Net loss
(369,106)
(180,117)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
146,392
72,105
Amortization of premium on marketable securities, net
377
1,038
Amortization of deferred commissions
18,600
14,704
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
115,688
86,541
Stock-based compensation
199,895
149,423
Loss (gain) on conversion of convertible senior notes
357
(3,154)
Repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
(1,338)
(27,409)
Other
(2,876)
3,761
Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(25,752)
(36,757)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,447)
2,954
Other assets
23,266
6,786
Deferred commissions
(35,906)
(24,157)
Accounts payable
(326)
(851)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(28,569)
(65,995)
Deferred revenue
128,835
79,330
Net cash provided by operating activities
168,090
78,202
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(176,716)
(1,017,751)
Maturities of marketable securities
140,300
396,595
Sale of marketable securities
94,916
835,123
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(47,312)
(863,597)
Purchases of other investments
(10,000)
—
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,853)
(11,492)
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,665)
(661,122)
Cash flows from financing activities
Investment from redeemable non-controlling interests
2,223
—
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs
—
1,355,066
Purchase of capped calls
—
(192,786)
Repayments of convertible senior notes
(5,751)
(555,352)
Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options
9,446
19,232
Proceeds from issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan
21,626
15,631
Net cash provided by financing activities
27,544
641,791
Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(219)
438
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
182,750
59,309
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
327,589
268,280
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$ 510,339
$ 327,589
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 506,459
$ 323,284
Restricted cash included in other assets
3,880
4,305
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$ 510,339
$ 327,589
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended January 31, 2022
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets(2)
Amortization of
Debt Discount
and
Issuance Costs
Other (3)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$ 55,097
$ (3,857)
$ (18,050)
$ —
$ —
$ 33,190
Costs of professional services and other
21,572
(4,007)
(2,135)
—
—
15,430
Gross profit
60.3%
4.1%
10.4%
0.0%
0.0%
74.8%
Research and development
40,860
(11,044)
—
—
—
29,816
Sales and marketing
89,885
(15,441)
(12,781)
—
—
61,663
General and administrative
45,727
(20,295)
—
—
—
25,432
Income (loss) from operations
(59,843)
54,644
32,966
—
—
27,767
Operating margin
(31.0)%
28.3%
17.1%
0.0%
0.0%
14.4%
Interest expense
(31,887)
—
—
29,972
—
(1,915)
Other income (expense), net
(2,137)
—
—
—
—
(2,137)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
(93,867)
54,644
32,966
29,972
—
23,715
Provision for income taxes
95
433
8,963
—
106
9,597
Net income (loss)
(93,962)
54,211
24,003
29,972
(106)
14,118
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(273)
—
—
—
—
(273)
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests
2,323
—
—
—
2,323
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(96,012)
54,211
24,003
29,972
2,217
14,391
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (1.29)
$ 0.19
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (1.29)
$ 0.19
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,715 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 74,715 basic and 76,564 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company identified that it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly non-GAAP income tax adjustment associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company corrected the $4.9 million cumulative impact of such errors from prior periods as an out-of-period adjustment in the quarter ended January 31, 2022, of which $2.3 million relates to the previous financial year.
(3)
Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended January 31, 2021
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Other Expenses (2)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$ 48,039
$ (3,797)
$ (13,191)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 31,051
Costs of professional services and other
31,598
(7,260)
(6,452)
—
—
—
17,886
Gross profit
51.3%
6.8%
12.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
70.1%
Research and development
46,383
(16,554)
—
—
—
—
29,829
Sales and marketing
86,481
(21,856)
(12,916)
—
—
—
51,709
General and administrative
46,400
(24,532)
—
—
—
—
21,868
Income (loss) from operations
(95,357)
73,999
32,559
—
—
—
11,201
Operating margin
(58.3)%
45.2%
19.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
6.8%
Interest expense
(29,451)
—
—
27,814
—
—
(1,637)
Other income (expense)
4,488
—
—
—
12
—
4,500
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(120,320)
73,999
32,559
27,814
12
—
14,064
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(58,933)
1,763
747
7,103
—
50,378
1,058
Net income (loss)
(61,387)
72,236
31,812
20,711
12
(50,378)
13,006
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (0.85)
$ 0.18
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (0.85)
$ 0.17
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 72,160 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 72,160 basic and 77,013 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
Other Expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Year Ended January 31, 2022
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets(2)
Amortization of
Debt Discount
and
Issuance Costs
Loss on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Other (3)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$ 209,799
$ (14,920)
$ (63,197)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 131,682
Costs of professional services and other
103,437
(16,991)
(18,151)
—
—
—
68,295
Gross profit
56.8%
4.4%
11.2%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
72.4%
Research and development
166,486
(44,119)
—
—
—
—
122,367
Sales and marketing
327,786
(52,109)
(52,194)
—
—
—
223,483
General and administrative
161,865
(71,756)
—
—
—
—
90,109
Income (loss) from operations
(244,084)
199,895
133,542
—
—
—
89,353
Operating margin
(33.7)%
27.6%
18.4%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
12.3%
Interest expense
(122,741)
—
—
115,688
—
—
(7,053)
Other income (expense)
(4,883)
—
—
—
357
—
(4,526)
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(371,708)
199,895
133,542
115,688
357
—
77,774
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,602)
2,983
14,410
—
—
852
15,643
Net income (loss)
(369,106)
196,912
119,132
115,688
357
(852)
62,131
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,063)
—
—
—
—
—
(1,063)
Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests
10,996
—
—
—
—
10,996
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated
(379,039)
196,912
119,132
115,688
357
10,144
63,194
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (5.13)
$ 0.86
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (5.13)
$ 0.83
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,816 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 73,816 basic and 76,297 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company identified that it had incorrectly calculated its quarterly non-GAAP income tax adjustment associated with the amortization of acquired intangible assets. In the consolidated financial statements ended January 31, 2022, the Company corrected the $2.3 million cumulative impact of such prior-period error as an out-of-period adjustment.
(3)
Other consists of the removal of a one-time income tax benefit associated with the remeasurement of foreign deferred tax assets and an adjustment attributable to non-controlling interests to its redemption amount.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Year Ended January 31, 2021
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses
Amortization of
Acquired
Intangible Assets
Change in Fair
Value of
Contingent
Consideration
Liability
Amortization of
Debt Discount and
Issuance Costs
Gain on
Conversion of
Convertible
Senior Notes
Other Expenses(2)
Non-GAAP
Costs and expenses:
Costs of subscription
$ 147,374
$ (11,438)
$ (35,561)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 100,375
Costs of professional services and other
74,327
(15,563)
(7,052)
—
—
—
—
51,712
Gross profit
59.1%
5.0%
7.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
71.9%
Research and development
133,842
(37,685)
—
—
—
—
—
96,157
Sales and marketing
236,312
(48,414)
(20,284)
—
—
—
—
167,614
General and administrative
116,341
(55,750)
—
12,500
—
—
—
73,091
Income (loss) from operations
(166,553)
168,850
62,897
(12,500)
—
—
—
52,694
Operating margin
(30.7)%
31.2%
11.6%
(2.3)%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
9.7%
Interest expense
(91,271)
—
—
—
86,541
—
—
(4,730)
Other income (expense)
13,321
—
—
—
—
(3,154)
—
10,167
Income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(244,503)
168,850
62,897
(12,500)
86,541
(3,154)
—
58,131
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(64,386)
6,084
432
—
9,588
—
50,688
2,406
Net income (loss)
(180,117)
162,766
62,465
(12,500)
76,953
(3,154)
(50,688)
55,725
Net income (loss) per share, basic, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (2.63)
$ 0.81
Net income (loss) per share, diluted, attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated (1)
$ (2.63)
$ 0.77
(1)
GAAP net loss per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,559 basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated is calculated based upon 68,559 basic and 72,692 diluted weighted-average shares of common stock. The company uses the treasury stock method to calculate the non-GAAP diluted shares related to the convertible notes which reflects any anti-dilutive impact of the capped call transactions entered into in connection with the convertible notes.
(2)
Other Expenses consists of the release of valuation allowances against deferred tax assets.
COUPA SOFTWARE INCORPORATED
Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flows from Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flows and Adjusted Free Cash Flows Margin
(A Non-GAAP Financial Measure)
(in thousands, except percentages)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 64,182
$ 20,404
$ 168,090
$ 78,202
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(3,597)
(1,933)
(13,853)
(11,492)
Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
—
201
1,338
27,409
Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination
—
19,428
—
19,428
Adjusted free cash flows
$ 60,585
$ 38,100
$ 155,575
$ 113,547
Trailing Twelve
2022
2021
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 168,090
$ 78,202
Less: purchases of property and equipment
(13,853)
(11,492)
Add: repayments of convertible senior notes attributable to debt discount
1,338
27,409
Add: one-time payout of legacy unvested equity awards accelerated in conjunction with a business combination
—
19,428
Adjusted free cash flows
155,575
113,547
Divided by: total revenues
$ 725,289
$ 541,643
Adjusted free cash flows margin
21.5 %
21.0 %
