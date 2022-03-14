GreenPower Announces Dealer Appointment of RWC Group for All-Electric Type D BEAST School Bus in Arizona, Washington and Clark County, Nevada

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, announced today the appointment of the RWC Group as a dealer for GreenPower's BEAST (Battery Electric Automotive School Transportation) school bus in the states of Arizona and Washington and Clark County in Nevada with approximately 20,000 school buses in these regions. RWC Group will take delivery of two GreenPower BEAST school buses in April and has committed to at least 12 more BEAST school buses in the first year.

Tom Hartman, General Manager-Bus for the RW Group commented, "The Greenpower BEAST is a solid addition to our Electric bus portfolio. With 90 passenger capability, pass through luggage, 150-mile range and industry leading maneuverability RWC Group is very excited about this new partnership with GreenPower Motor Company."

The BEAST is a purpose-built, all-electric, 40-foot, 90 passenger capacity, Type D school bus with a leading range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5-kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 20 kW on a standard J1772 protocol or DC fast charge with additional standard features including air ride suspension, pass through storage, and air disk brakes. The BEAST offers a monocoque chassis design and is built from the ground up to be battery-electric.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower, commented, "The appointment of RWC to our dealer channel provides GreenPower access to additional markets where there is demand for our all-electric BEAST Type D school bus. GreenPower will continue to set the standard for student transportation as the BEAST demonstrates its front rank on a larger scale."

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

