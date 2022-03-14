InventHelp Inventor Develops Protector for Stone Countertops (SGM-107)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective accessory to prevent accidental chips in stone countertops," said an inventor, from Spencer, Ind., "so I invented the SINK GUARDIAN. My design helps to maintain the appearance of stone countertops for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect stone kitchen countertops while doing dishes. In doing so, it helps to prevent chips and damage. As a result, it eliminates the cost associated with filling chips and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an attractive and durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

