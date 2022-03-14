Invest in Others Charitable Foundation Elects 2022 Officers and Welcomes Four New Board Members

ANDOVER, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Invest in Others Charitable Foundation ("Invest in Others") announced today that its Board of Directors recently elected a new slate of officers and welcomed four new members.

John Hyland, Cofounder and Managing Partner of Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country, has been elected Chair of the Board. Hyland holds the distinction of being the first and only member of the board to have earned one of Invest in Others' flagship awards for financial advisors, the Invest in Others Community Service Award, in 2010 for his contributions to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He has been a member of the board since 2014 and served as Treasurer from 2015 to 2020 and Vice Chair from 2020 to 2022.

In addition to Hyland, the following officers have each been elected to a two-year term:

Mark Goldberg, who served as Chair of the Board from 2020 to 2022, will now serve as Immediate Past Chair.

The four new members of the Board of Directors are:

"As a past recipient of an Invest in Others Award, John Hyland has a unique firsthand perspective on the transformative impact that recognition and funding from Invest in Others can have on an organization," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We look forward to working with John, our officers, and our board to expand our outreach and impact after a banner year of awarding $1 million to charities in 2021."

John Hyland shared, "When the entire financial profession unites to invest our time, energy and resources to give back, there is no limit to the difference we can make or the lives we can change, and Invest in Others makes that possible. I am incredibly honored to serve as Chair of the Board and I am looking forward to an incredible year alongside fellow board members, the Invest in Others team, financial advisors across the nation and the deserving charities we'll be supporting."

About the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation

Invest in Others provides a platform for financial professionals to make an impact on the causes they care about. Its awards and grant programs recognize and amplify the philanthropic work of financial advisors, employees and firms who give their time, talents, and resources to support diverse nonprofits within their communities. Financial professionals can apply for grants and awards from Invest in Others that provide critical funding and visibility for nonprofits. Since its founding in 2006, Invest in Others has donated more than $4 million to 400+ charities across a variety of causes, including health and wellness, education and youth programs, arts and culture, hunger and poverty prevention, military and veterans, and more.

For more information, visit investinothers.org or follow Invest in Others on Twitter and LinkedIn.



