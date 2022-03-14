Karyopharm Names New Head of Investor Relations

– Elhan Webb, CFA, Formerly of Rubius Therapeutics and Radius Health, Appointed as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations –

– Webb Brings More than 20 Years of Diverse International Experience Across Investor Relations, Business Development, Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management in the Healthcare and Biotechnology Fields –

NEWTON, Mass., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Elhan Webb as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

"Elhan brings tremendous experience with sell-side and buy-side analysts, as well as a robust network from across the biotechnology financial and investment community to Karyopharm," said Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm. "Elhan has a proven track record of building best-in-class investor relations functions, and she will leverage this expertise to drive awareness and understanding of Karyopharm's strong portfolio, pipeline and vision for the future. We are thrilled to have her as part of the team."

Ms. Webb brings more than 20 years of experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Rubius Therapeutics. Previously, she was responsible for heading investor relations at Radius Health and Genfit. During her time at Roche Investor Relations, Ms. Webb led Investor Relations activities for Roche Diagnostics. She also held business development roles at Roche Molecular Diagnostics and Morphochem. Earlier in her career, Ms. Webb spent more than a decade in Europe managing and leading investments in the healthcare sector at financial institutions such as BB Biotech-Bellevue Asset Management, Cantrade-UBS and Lombard Odier.

Ms. Webb has a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey. She is also a CFA Charterholder.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies. Since its founding, Karyopharm has been the industry leader in oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound technology, which was developed to address a fundamental mechanism of oncogenesis: nuclear export dysregulation. Karyopharm's lead SINE compound and first-in-class, oral exportin 1 (XPO1) inhibitor, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the U.S. and marketed by the Company in three oncology indications and has received regulatory approvals in various indications in a growing number of ex-U.S. territories and countries, including Europe and the United Kingdom (as NEXPOVIO®), China and Singapore. Karyopharm has a focused pipeline targeting multiple high unmet need cancer indications, including in endometrial cancer, myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.karyopharm.com, and follow us on Twitter at @Karyopharm and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the ability of selinexor or eltanexor to treat patients with multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, solid tumors and other diseases; and expectations related to future clinical development and potential regulatory submissions of selinexor or eltanexor. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Karyopharm's control, that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from Karyopharm's current expectations. For example, there can be no guarantee that Karyopharm will be successful in obtaining regulatory approval for selinexor as a front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer; that Karyopharm will successfully commercialize XPOVIO; that regulators will grant confirmatory approval in the European Union based on the BOSTON study in adult patients with multiple myeloma; or that any of Karyopharm's drug candidates, including selinexor and eltanexor, will successfully complete necessary clinical development phases or that development of any of Karyopharm's drug candidates will continue. Further, there can be no guarantee that any positive developments in the development or commercialization of Karyopharm's drug candidate portfolio will result in stock price appreciation. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the following: the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could disrupt Karyopharm's business more severely than it currently anticipates, including by negatively impacting sales of XPOVIO, interrupting or delaying research and development efforts, impacting the ability to procure sufficient supply for the development and commercialization of selinexor or other product candidates, delaying ongoing or planned clinical trials, impeding the execution of business plans, planned regulatory milestones and timelines, or inconveniencing patients; the adoption of XPOVIO in the commercial marketplace, the timing and costs involved in commercializing XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; the ability to obtain and retain regulatory approval of XPOVIO or any of Karyopharm's drug candidates that receive regulatory approval; Karyopharm's results of clinical trials and preclinical studies, including subsequent analysis of existing data and new data received from ongoing and future studies; the content and timing of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, including with respect to the need for additional clinical studies; the ability of Karyopharm or its third party collaborators or successors in interest to fully perform their respective obligations under the applicable agreement and the potential future financial implications of such agreement; Karyopharm's ability to enroll patients in its clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; development or regulatory approval of drug candidates by Karyopharm's competitors for products or product candidates in which Karyopharm is currently commercializing or developing; and Karyopharm's ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any of its products or product candidates. These and other risks are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Karyopharm's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 1, 2022, and in other filings that Karyopharm may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Karyopharm expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

XPOVIO® and NEXPOVIO® are registered trademarks of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Any other trademarks referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

