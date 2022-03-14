Organizations empower Red Cross to respond wherever the need is greatest

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, the American Red Cross is honoring the critical partners who make its mission possible during its annual Red Cross Month celebration. Helping the Red Cross stay ready for emergencies throughout the year are some of our most generous corporate partners supporting Where It's Needed Most (WINM).

These companies, along with countless other WINM donors, help people in times of crisis by supporting the most urgent humanitarian needs. WINM partners — and their employees and customers — pledge annual financial donations to ensure the Red Cross is resourced to quickly provide help and hope in times of dire need.

The flexibility provided by WINM donors, who entrust their gift to the Red Cross, has become increasingly vital. Every day, people face emergencies of all sizes — from prolonged and life-threatening blood shortages, to more frequent and intense natural disasters like wildfires and hurricanes, to the unique challenges faced by military families, to a person in need of lifesaving CPR provided by a trained bystander.

Nearly 1,000 people are helped every hour of the day by the Red Cross. Whether it's supporting a family displaced by a home fire, collecting lifesaving blood or distributing comfort kits to service members and veterans, WINM donors enable the Red Cross to respond immediately in times of crisis. This critical aid wouldn't be possible without annual gifts to Where It's Needed Most.

"Our WINM donors are unique in that they count on us to apply their donations where the need is greatest, whether that's disaster relief, lifesaving blood, critical services for military families and veterans, training like CPR and water safety or international aid," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer of the American Red Cross. "Their generosity and trust help us carry out our lifesaving mission every day."

The Red Cross thanks these valued corporate partners who donate at least $250,000 annually to support the mission ¾ including Verizon Up and Walmart Puerto Rico ¾ for their generous contributions.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

View original content:

SOURCE American Red Cross