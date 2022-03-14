TLS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Telos Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Telos Corporation ("Telos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TLS).

(PRNewsfoto/Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP) (PRNewswire)

Class Period: November 19, 2020 – November 12, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 8, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Telos lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/telos-corporation/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the TSA and CMS contracts, which constituted a majority of the Company's future revenues, were not on track to commence as represented at the end of 2021 and in 2022; (2) Defendants lacked a reasonable basis and sufficient visibility to provide and affirm the Company's 2021 guidance in the face of the uncertainty surrounding the TSA and CMS contracts; (3) COVID-19- and hacking scandal-related headwinds were throwing off the timing for performance of the TSA and CMS contracts and their associated revenues; (4) as a result, the guidance provided by Defendants was not in fact "conservative"; (5) as a result of the delays, Telos would be forced to dramatically reduce its revenue estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, Los Angeles

Charles Linehan, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224

shareholders@glancylaw.com

www.glancylaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP