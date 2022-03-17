TRIUMPH RECEIVES FIVE YEAR CONTRACT WITH U.S. NAVY FOR REPAIR OF SH-60 SEA HAWK ENHANCED DIGITAL ELECTRONIC CONTROL UNITS

BERWYN, Pa., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] announced that its Systems, Electronics and Controls business has received a five-year contract with Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) to provide repair and upgrade services to their enhanced digital electronic control (fuel) units (EDECUs). Triumph's EMC-102 EDECU units are used to support the T700 engine in the U.S. Navy's SH-60 Seahawk Helicopter.

"Triumph has long partnered with the Navy directly, providing high quality, low-cost solutions with quick turn times," said Justin Wolfanger, President of Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls. "Our long-time working relationship with the U.S. Navy is strengthened with the award of this contract. We remain committed to providing the highest level of support to NAVSUP and its mission to help the U.S. Navy remain operationally ready."

With locations in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

