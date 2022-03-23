Amesite Announces Partnership with Conner Prairie

DETROIT, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a leading artificial intelligence software company offering a cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit, and government agency learning and upskilling, announces today it has partnered with Conner Prairie to deliver eLearning powered by a new online ecosystem, with an anticipated phase one public launch in Fall of 2022.

This new online Learning Community Environment™ system, will offer K-12 programs for teachers, parents, life-long learners, and students, all delivered in a digital, easy-to-use, and collaborative format.

"Since 1934, Conner Prairie has followed founder Eli Lilly's intention to make Conner Prairie a place where history and learning can occur in ways that books cannot teach," said Norman Burns, President and CEO of Conner Prairie. "The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need to find new ways to meet schoolchildren and educators where they were, despite health, geographical, or financial barriers. Through our partnership with Amesite, we are furthering our mission to inspire curiosity and foster learning by providing engaging and individualized experiences for everyone." Burns added that "we are excited to partner with Amesite to create this new innovative digital learning platform that will expand our capabilities to deliver a best-in-class online learning experiences to our global community. It is yet another example of how Conner Prairie is changing the way the world views and uses museums."

"We are excited to launch yet another complete ecosystem for digital learning, for an incredible institution. Conner Prairie is an exemplar – their organization makes history come alive for people all around the world. Their digital learning experiences will expand their impact, within and beyond their region. Through digital partnerships and offerings that leverage the rich history of humanity, we are confident that Norman Burns and his team will undoubtedly grow the impact of Conner Prairie," added Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Amesite's Founder and CEO. "Their strongest desire is to make these experiences accessible, and we are proud to help them do so."

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite is an ed-tech, SaaS company with the most advanced artificial intelligence driven online learning platform in the industry, providing both content creation and a best-in-class infrastructure for the multi-billion-dollar online learning markets in business and education. For more information, visit https://amesite.com.

About Conner Prairie

Conner Prairie is a living history museum in Hamilton County, Indiana, United States. It is one of the largest attractions in the Midwest region and one of the most visited outdoor museums in the country, with over 400,000 visitors annually. It has a long history of innovation that spans the fields of science, history, art, and nature. On the grounds, every guest has the opportunity to pursue fun and knowledge in a way that is tailored to each individual.

Conner Prairie is Indiana's first Smithsonian affiliate. Visitors to Smithsonian affiliates throughout the country may view major works of art, historic objects of flight, wonders of nature, icons of American history and other artifacts, artworks and scientific specimens from the Smithsonian's national collections throughout the year.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

