Federal Government Facilitates Access To Prescription Digital Behavioral Therapies

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aimed Alliance, the Center for U.S. Policy and the International Health Facility Diversion Association commended the federal government for facilitating patient access to prescription digital behavioral therapies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will establish a new medical code, effective April 1, 2022. The new Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) Level II code, A9291, is intended to help health insurers provide access to digital behavioral therapies in the home setting.

The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared a game-based digital therapeutic to improve attention in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The agency has cleared mobile apps to help treat substance use disorders, to help increase retention in outpatient treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder, and for treating adults with chronic insomnia.

HCPCS Level II is a standard, national medical code system Medicare and other health insurance programs use to ensure that health care payment claims are processed in an orderly and consistent manner. HCPCS Level II is used primarily to identify items, supplies, and services not included in the American Medical Association's Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) coding system when used outside a health care provider's office.

"CMS believes that establishing a code at this time may facilitate options for non-Medicare payers to provide access to this therapy in the home setting," the agency stated in its February 2022 coding decision.

In December 2021, Aimed Alliance, which leads a working group to advance patient access to evidence-based digital therapies, supported a third-party request for CMS to issue a HCPCS Level II code for FDA-cleared digital therapeutics.

"Access to a variety of in-person and remote treatment options is essential to ensure patients can conveniently obtain the health care they need," Eifer Lyddane, Aimed Alliance Board Member, stated.

"CMS's decision will facilitate payment for FDA-cleared digital behavioral therapies, expand access to individually appropriate treatment, and improve public health," Ms. Lyddane said.

In December 2021, the Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP), a member of the Aimed Alliance working group, urged the federal Interdepartmental Substance Use Disorders Coordinating Committee to provide federal coding for FDA-cleared digital therapies to help address the mental health, substance use disorder, and drug poisoning crises.

"We thank CMS for acting with speed to expand access to evidence-based digital therapies for behavioral health," Michael Barnes, Chairman of CUSP, said.

Marsha Stanton, Ph.D., R.N., President of the International Health Facility Diversion Association, which is also a working group member, said, "We applaud the federal government for facilitating the use of digital therapies and monitoring programs. Anything that we can do to improve interactions and support trust-based relationships between patients and their clinicians is a step in the right direction."

The Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP) is home to the Finding the 'ME' in Treatment initiative. This initiative advances policies to provide individualized health care to people with pain, substance use disorders, mental illness, and other conditions, including individuals who are incarcerated. CUSP urged the federal Interdepartmental Substance Use Disorders Coordinating Committee to provide federal coding for FDA-cleared digital therapies to help address the drug poisoning crisis. (PRNewswire)

