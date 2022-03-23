IAN CHARMS, ICONIC JEWELRY BRAND, BECOMES THE FIRST DESIGNER TO LEVERAGE GENIES' CREATOR TOOLS FOR THEIR AVATAR FASHION NFT COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genies , culture's leading avatar technology company, today announced that female-owned, handmade jewelry company based in LA, Ian Charms , will be the first designer to release their own avatar fashion NFT collection. Known for unique and custom-made charm bracelets and necklaces, Ian Charms' avatar fashion collection marks the up-and-coming brand's expansion beyond accessories and into both physical and digital fashion. Along with its digital fashion line with Genies, the company will also be launching its physical clothing collection in April 2022.

Ian Charms is the first designer to create and launch their own avatar fashion NFT collection in The Warehouse, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace. The collection will feature a variety of playful, expressive, and limited-edition pieces, including shirts, pants, puffer jackets, hats, shoes and more, all inspired by their real-life creations in the physical world.



"The beauty of Genies' creator tools is the ability to enable and empower the next generation of designers, creators, and brands in the Web3 era. Ian Charms has been rooted in culture and fashion through their humor and playfulness, and we are excited to see them bring that vision to life through their first digital collection," said Allison Sturges, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Genies. "Whether or not you're an established designer, our avatar ecosystem and creator tools are going to expose the unique craft of future Web3 design prodigies, and we can't wait to see what people dream up."

"As a brand that values self-expression, entertainment and creativity the same way we do, Genies has given us an outlet to explore new avenues with our creations and designs," said Lisa Sahakian, Founder and CEO, Ian Charms. "We are so excited to bring our first avatar fashion collection to life, and as we've been going through the creation process with Genies, it's been fun to imagine other possibilities of what we can create in their ecosystem in the future."

Genies recently launched its avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace, "The Warehouse," built on Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain, allowing users to create, buy, sell, and trade affordable avatar fashion. On the heels of announcing ownership to its creators , Genies has started to roll out its mass consumer "avatar tools" which allows users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in Web3. Genies is tapping into the creativity of all users (technical and non-technical alike) and enabling creators to design and sell their own avatar and fashion collections in the Warehouse.



To create and sell your own avatar fashion, apply here: genies.com/becomeaseller

ABOUT GENIES, INC.

Genies is culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar ecosystems. Genies provides tools (Genies Avatar Creator OS) that allows users to create their own avatars, avatar wearable fashion lines, avatar worlds, and avatar interactive experiences in web3. The company has 99% celebrity market share through its partnerships with Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group as their "official avatar and digital goods NFT provider" and has cloned thousands of talent including Justin Bieber, Migos, Cardi B, and J Balvin. Bringing the power of NFTs and crypto to culture, Genies' avatar ecosystem NFT marketplace "The Warehouse" built with Dapper Labs, allows talent, IP, and creators to design and sell their avatar ecosystem creations to the masses. Genies has raised $100M to date from investors such as Mary Meeker's Bond, NEA, Breyer Capital, and more.





ABOUT IAN CHARMS

Ian Charms is a female owned, handmade jewelry company based in LA. Named "Ian" charms because the creator's last name (Lisa Sahakian), like many Armenian names, ends in those three letters. For those who like to adorn their necks and wrists with a more personal flare, Ian Charms will work with you to craft a custom piece, just start the process by ordering the type of custom jewelry you'd like.

