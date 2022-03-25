Coach Estates and Fox Meadows Receives 2022 Best of Murray Award Murray Award Program Honors the Achievement

MURRAY, Ky., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coach Estates and Fox Meadows have been selected for the 2022 Best of Murray Award in the Manufactured Home Community category by the Murray Award Program.

Each year, the Murray Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Murray area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2022 Murray Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Murray Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Murray Award Program: The Murray Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Murray area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Murray Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Coach Estates and Fox Meadows: Just a few miles from the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, Coach Estates and Fox Meadows bring the charm to southern charm. Home of Murray State University and conveniently located near the Route 641 businesses, these communities are the perfect place for students and families alike. Murray, KY offers a highly rated public school system. These quality communities offer a variety of new homes to select from that are affordable. If you're looking for homes for sale in Murray, KY, look no further than Coach Estates and Fox Meadows…where life is good!

About Kodiak Property Management: Kodiak Property Management helps home buyers find an affordable and enjoyable place to live. Dedicated to providing value-based services that exceed expectations, Kodiak Property Management makes searching for homes for sale in Murray, KY affordable and easy.

