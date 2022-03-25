InventHelp Inventor Develops Durable Water Pipe/Bong for Smokers (KSC-1544)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to maintain and clean a water pipe or bong," said an inventor, from Lansing, Kan., "so I invented the BETTER BUBBLER. My design helps to prevent the build-up of residue and it could enhance the smoking experience."

The invention provides a durable water pipe or bong for smokers. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional glass water pipes. As a result, it helps to prevent the pipe from cracking, shattering or breaking. It also could accommodate any herb bowl. The invention features a durable design that is easy to clean and use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-KSC-1544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

