InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Dispenser Nozzle for Gas Pumps(LCC-3705)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to automatically collect and contain raw gasoline and vapors at service station pumps," said an inventor, from Coatesville, Pa., "so I invented the G. A. P. My design prevents the gas fumes from being released into the atmosphere."

The invention helps to contain hazardous gasoline fumes at a gas pump. In doing so, it prevents the user from breathing in harmful hydrocarbons. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to reduce air pollution. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gasoline service stations.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LCC-3705, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

