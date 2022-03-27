Newest Princess MedallionClass® Ship - Discovery Princess - Sets Sail on Maiden Voyage

Bon Voyage to Discovery Princess as the New Cruise Ship Departs for Mexico from the Port of Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, today revealed a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.

Pictured from left to right: Captain Gennaro Arma, Discovery Princess first guests Michael and Sally Smith, and Princess Cruises President John Padgett (PRNewswire)

Earlier today, Princess President John Padgett, along with Discovery Princess officers, welcomed the first guests, Michael and Sally Smith, onboard with a special ceremony. From Sacramento, California the Smiths are frequent guests sailing with Princess for the last 10 years.

Discovery Princess expands the cruise line's fleet to 15 vessels, offering elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and cocktails, extensive alfresco dining areas and expansive views from the cruise line's largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites. A traditional naming ceremony celebration will take place at the Port of Los Angeles on April 29, 2022, with more details to follow.

The 3,660-guest Discovery Princess was built at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild sharing all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships – Enchanted Princess® Sky Princess®, Majestic Princess®, Regal Princess® and Royal Princess®.

"Today we celebrate our newest ship, Discovery Princess, as she sets sail on her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera from the Port of Los Angeles – the same port our very first cruise departed from in 1965," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "Cruising is back and the elegant Discovery Princess showcases the many reasons why travelers should take a cruise now. We also recognize and applaud the ship's company, who will work tirelessly to deliver memorable cruise vacations to all who sail on this magnificent cruise ship."

As part of the leading cruise line on the west coast, Discovery Princess is now sailing on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022. The ship will then head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

With an array of innovative new experiences, guests will enjoy 270-degree sweeping views from the Princess' largest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites, unwind in ultimate comfort at The Sanctuary and indulge the senses with world-class dining options. Plus, Princess live entertainment presents mesmerizing Broadway-style production shows that can only be seen in the state-of-the-art Princess Theater, including the newest show, Spotlight Bar. Discovery Princess uses the latest technologies to reduce fuel consumption, treat wastewater, and support the cruise line's environmental compliance efforts.

In addition, Discovery Princess delivers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized, device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Notable features and entertainment offerings found onboard Discovery Princess include:

Princess Theater Original Production Shows – Spotlight Bar , debuting in April, is an imaginative new live show that transports guests to a vibrant bar atmosphere where they will meet and connect with local storytellers who will share tales of their lives through song. With a modern-day playlist that will evoke memories and may even inspire dancing among all – bar owner, regulars and patrons alike – Spotlight Bar is sure to bring people together in a place where everyone belongs. Discovery Princess also showcases fan favorite Rock Opera , featuring incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a musical soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater.

Sky Suites – First introduced on Sky Princess (2019), the new luxury Sky Suites offer exclusive amenities, attentive service and a dedicated Suite Experience Manager, luxurious accommodations for up to five guests and a 1,000 square-foot balcony featuring 270-degree views from the cruise line's largest balcony at sea.

25 Bars & Restaurants – With some of the most al fresco dining options of any Princess ship, Discovery Princess features Bistro Sur La Mer by Three Michelin Star Chef Emmanuel Renaut , Sabatini's Italian Trattoria with its own Pasta Room, Crown Grill Steakhouse and Bar, Crooners, Chef's Table Lumiere, Gigi's Pizzeria, The Salty Dog Gastropub, Gelato, three beautifully appointed Main Dining Rooms and more.

Take Five – First debuted on Sky Princess, Take Five showcases vintage footage, iconic imagery and intimate conversations that transport you to the heart of the jazz era. Guests can enjoy nightly live jazz while sipping cocktail favorites from Master Mixologist Rob Floyd and specialty gin cocktails crafted exclusively for Take Five.

Aquatic Relaxation - In addition to multiple hot tubs, Discovery Princess boasts two deep-tank pools, adjacent to the top-deck bar. At the ship's aft end, the infinity-style Wakeview pool and bar offer spectacular views of the horizon, while the Retreat Pool offers a quiet oasis.

Discovery Princess also offers signature Princess venues and amenities including the Piazza, Lotus Spa, The Sanctuary, Movies Under the Stars, Princess Live! Café, Good Spirits at Sea Bar, Vegas-Style Casino, The Shops of Princess, Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Center and Discovery at SEA™ programs.

More information about Discovery Princess can be found at https://www.princess.com/ships-and-experience/ships/xp-discovery-princess/

For the latest Princess COVID-19 health protocols, please visit https://www.princess.com/plan/cruise-with-confidence/cruise-health/covid-19-guest-protocols/ .

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at http://www.princess.com/ .

About Princess Cruises :

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the world's leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modern cruise ships, carrying millions of guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries." In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the Medallion device, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to an effortless, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

In line with the latest advice from health officials about COVID-19, Princess Cruises is currently enhancing health and safety protocols with input from medical experts and government bodies and assessing how they may impact future itineraries. Actual offerings may vary from what is displayed in marketing materials. Click on the following links to stay updated on current Cruise Updates and Health & Safety protocols.

(PRNewsfoto/Princess Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Princess Cruises